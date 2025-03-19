NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 19
The NBA lineup today, which includes the Denver Nuggets taking on the Los Angeles Lakers, is not one to miss.
Check out our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big games in the NBA today.
Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (65.87% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-9.5)
- Total: 235
- Moneyline: Pacers -391, Mavericks +310
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, KFAA, WTHR-13
Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (51.72% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-2.5)
- Total: 209.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -152, Magic +128
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSFL
Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Heat (53.00% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-5)
- Total: 217
- Moneyline: Pistons -210, Heat +176
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSDET, FDSSUN
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (88.38% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-10)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -450, 76ers +350
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOK, NBCS-PH
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (85.90% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-13)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -820, Pelicans +570
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, Gulf Coast Sports
San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (62.58% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-8.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -340, Spurs +275
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSW, MSG
Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Jazz (60.90% win probability)
- Spread: Jazz (-4.5)
- Total: 234
- Moneyline: Jazz -174, Wizards +146
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, MNMT
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (71.86% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-4.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -196, Trail Blazers +164
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSSE
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.44% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-1)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -110, Lakers -106
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, ALT
Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (55.21% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -194, Kings +162
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSOH
Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Suns (65.17% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-6.5)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Suns -245, Bulls +200
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, CHSN
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
