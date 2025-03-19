NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 19

The NBA lineup today, which includes the Denver Nuggets taking on the Los Angeles Lakers, is not one to miss.

Check out our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big games in the NBA today.

Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Pacers (65.87% win probability)

Pacers (65.87% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-9.5)

Pacers (-9.5) Total: 235

235 Moneyline: Pacers -391, Mavericks +310

Pacers -391, Mavericks +310 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, KFAA, WTHR-13

Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (51.72% win probability)

Rockets (51.72% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-2.5)

Rockets (-2.5) Total: 209.5

209.5 Moneyline: Rockets -152, Magic +128

Rockets -152, Magic +128 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSFL

Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Heat (53.00% win probability)

Heat (53.00% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-5)

Pistons (-5) Total: 217

217 Moneyline: Pistons -210, Heat +176

Pistons -210, Heat +176 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSDET, FDSSUN

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Thunder (88.38% win probability)

Thunder (88.38% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-10)

Thunder (-10) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Thunder -450, 76ers +350

Thunder -450, 76ers +350 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOK, NBCS-PH

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (85.90% win probability)

Timberwolves (85.90% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-13)

Timberwolves (-13) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -820, Pelicans +570

Timberwolves -820, Pelicans +570 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, Gulf Coast Sports

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (62.58% win probability)

Knicks (62.58% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-8.5)

Knicks (-8.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Knicks -340, Spurs +275

Knicks -340, Spurs +275 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSW, MSG

Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Jazz (60.90% win probability)

Jazz (60.90% win probability) Spread: Jazz (-4.5)

Jazz (-4.5) Total: 234

234 Moneyline: Jazz -174, Wizards +146

Jazz -174, Wizards +146 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, MNMT

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (71.86% win probability)

Grizzlies (71.86% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-4.5)

Grizzlies (-4.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -196, Trail Blazers +164

Grizzlies -196, Trail Blazers +164 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSSE

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.44% win probability)

Lakers (51.44% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-1)

Nuggets (-1) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -110, Lakers -106

Nuggets -110, Lakers -106 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, ALT

Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (55.21% win probability)

Cavaliers (55.21% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-5)

Cavaliers (-5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -194, Kings +162

Cavaliers -194, Kings +162 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSOH

Phoenix Suns vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Suns (65.17% win probability)

Suns (65.17% win probability) Spread: Suns (-6.5)

Suns (-6.5) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Suns -245, Bulls +200

Suns -245, Bulls +200 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, CHSN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

