NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 7
The NBA lineup today is sure to please. The matchups include the Philadelphia 76ers squaring off against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.
Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (50.16% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-11.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -599, Hornets +450
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSW
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (82.27% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-17.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -2000, Wizards +1040
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSOH
Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (59.95% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-3.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -164, Pistons +138
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, FDSDET
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (65.97% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-6.5)
- Total: 210.5
- Moneyline: Heat -270, Nets +220
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSSUN
Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (57.69% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-6)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -240, Hawks +198
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSWI
Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (89.06% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-19)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -2500, Raptors +1200
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSOK
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Suns (75.09% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-8.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Suns -350, Jazz +280
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, KJZZ
Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.