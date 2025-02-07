NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 7

The NBA lineup today is sure to please. The matchups include the Philadelphia 76ers squaring off against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (50.16% win probability)

Spurs (50.16% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-11.5)

Spurs (-11.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Spurs -599, Hornets +450

Spurs -599, Hornets +450 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSSW

Washington Wizards vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (82.27% win probability)

Cavaliers (82.27% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-17.5)

Cavaliers (-17.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -2000, Wizards +1040

Cavaliers -2000, Wizards +1040 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, FDSOH

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Pistons (59.95% win probability)

Pistons (59.95% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-3.5)

76ers (-3.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: 76ers -164, Pistons +138

76ers -164, Pistons +138 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, FDSDET

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (65.97% win probability)

Heat (65.97% win probability) Spread: Heat (-6.5)

Heat (-6.5) Total: 210.5

210.5 Moneyline: Heat -270, Nets +220

Heat -270, Nets +220 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSSUN

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (57.69% win probability)

Bucks (57.69% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-6)

Bucks (-6) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Bucks -240, Hawks +198

Bucks -240, Hawks +198 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSWI

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Thunder (89.06% win probability)

Thunder (89.06% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-19)

Thunder (-19) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Thunder -2500, Raptors +1200

Thunder -2500, Raptors +1200 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSOK

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Suns (75.09% win probability)

Suns (75.09% win probability) Spread: Suns (-8.5)

Suns (-8.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Suns -350, Jazz +280

Suns -350, Jazz +280 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, KJZZ

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

