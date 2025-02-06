FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 6

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The contests in a Thursday NBA schedule sure to please include the Sacramento Kings taking on the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the important games today below.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (72.90% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-10.5)
  • Total: 230
  • Moneyline: Celtics -500, Mavericks +385
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (53.61% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-1.5)
  • Total: 214.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -124, Timberwolves +106
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, FDSN

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (69.49% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-8.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -375, Magic +300
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT2, FDSFL

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (65.72% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-7.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Lakers -319, Warriors +260
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (56.11% win probability)
  • Spread: Trail Blazers (-1)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Trail Blazers -112, Kings -104
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KATU, KUNP

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (63.44% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-5)
  • Total: 228
  • Moneyline: Clippers -205, Pacers +172
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSIN

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

