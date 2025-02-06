NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 6

The contests in a Thursday NBA schedule sure to please include the Sacramento Kings taking on the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.

Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Celtics (72.90% win probability)

Celtics (72.90% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-10.5)

Celtics (-10.5) Total: 230

230 Moneyline: Celtics -500, Mavericks +385

Celtics -500, Mavericks +385 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (53.61% win probability)

Rockets (53.61% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-1.5)

Rockets (-1.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Rockets -124, Timberwolves +106

Rockets -124, Timberwolves +106 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSN

Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (69.49% win probability)

Nuggets (69.49% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-8.5)

Nuggets (-8.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -375, Magic +300

Nuggets -375, Magic +300 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, FDSFL

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Lakers (65.72% win probability)

Lakers (65.72% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-7.5)

Lakers (-7.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Lakers -319, Warriors +260

Lakers -319, Warriors +260 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Kings (56.11% win probability)

Kings (56.11% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-1)

Trail Blazers (-1) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -112, Kings -104

Trail Blazers -112, Kings -104 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KATU, KUNP

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (63.44% win probability)

Clippers (63.44% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-5)

Clippers (-5) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Clippers -205, Pacers +172

Clippers -205, Pacers +172 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSIN

