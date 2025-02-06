NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 6
The contests in a Thursday NBA schedule sure to please include the Sacramento Kings taking on the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the important games today below.
Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (72.90% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-10.5)
- Total: 230
- Moneyline: Celtics -500, Mavericks +385
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (53.61% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-1.5)
- Total: 214.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -124, Timberwolves +106
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSN
Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (69.49% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-8.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -375, Magic +300
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, FDSFL
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (65.72% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-7.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -319, Warriors +260
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Kings (56.11% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-1)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -112, Kings -104
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KATU, KUNP
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (63.44% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-5)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Clippers -205, Pacers +172
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSC, FDSIN
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
