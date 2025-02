NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 20

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Orlando Magic squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks.

Indiana Pacers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (55.02% win probability)

Grizzlies (55.02% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-2.5)

Grizzlies (-2.5) Total: 252

252 Moneyline: Grizzlies -146, Pacers +124

Grizzlies -146, Pacers +124 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (72.61% win probability)

Celtics (72.61% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-7)

Celtics (-7) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Celtics -270, 76ers +220

Celtics -270, 76ers +220 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Knicks (77.57% win probability)

Knicks (77.57% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-12)

Knicks (-12) Total: 243

243 Moneyline: Knicks -671, Bulls +490

Knicks -671, Bulls +490 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, CHSN

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (74.39% win probability)

Cavaliers (74.39% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-13.5)

Cavaliers (-13.5) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -820, Nets +570

Cavaliers -820, Nets +570 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSOH

Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (51.72% win probability)

Magic (51.72% win probability) Spread: Magic (-1)

Magic (-1) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Magic -120, Hawks +102

Magic -120, Hawks +102 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSFL

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Bucks (54.72% win probability)

Bucks (54.72% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-1)

Bucks (-1) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Bucks -110, Clippers -106

Bucks -110, Clippers -106 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSSC

Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (88.81% win probability)

Nuggets (88.81% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-16)

Nuggets (-16) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Nuggets -1000, Hornets +660

Nuggets -1000, Hornets +660 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, FDSSE

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Spurs (55.36% win probability)

Spurs (55.36% win probability) Spread: Suns (-2)

Suns (-2) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Suns -130, Spurs +110

Suns -130, Spurs +110 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (51.26% win probability)

Lakers (51.26% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-3.5)

Lakers (-3.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Lakers -164, Trail Blazers +138

Lakers -164, Trail Blazers +138 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, KATU, KUNP

