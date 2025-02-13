NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 13
The matchups in a Thursday NBA slate sure to please include the Miami Heat squaring off against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to get an edge.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Kings (67.02% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-7.5)
- Total: 236
- Moneyline: Kings -295, Pelicans +240
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (67.42% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-6.5)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -250, Warriors +205
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, SCHN
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (64.87% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-2)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Heat -132, Mavericks +112
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSUN, WFAA
Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (57.29% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-7)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -260, Timberwolves +215
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (69.17% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-8)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -330, Jazz +265
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSC
Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.