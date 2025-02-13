NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 13

The matchups in a Thursday NBA slate sure to please include the Miami Heat squaring off against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Kings (67.02% win probability)

Kings (67.02% win probability) Spread: Kings (-7.5)

Kings (-7.5) Total: 236

236 Moneyline: Kings -295, Pelicans +240

Kings -295, Pelicans +240 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, Gulf Coast Sports

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Rockets (67.42% win probability)

Rockets (67.42% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-6.5)

Rockets (-6.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Rockets -250, Warriors +205

Rockets -250, Warriors +205 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, SCHN

Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (64.87% win probability)

Mavericks (64.87% win probability) Spread: Heat (-2)

Heat (-2) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Heat -132, Mavericks +112

Heat -132, Mavericks +112 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, FDSSUN, WFAA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (57.29% win probability)

Thunder (57.29% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-7)

Thunder (-7) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Thunder -260, Timberwolves +215

Thunder -260, Timberwolves +215 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (69.17% win probability)

Clippers (69.17% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-8)

Clippers (-8) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Clippers -330, Jazz +265

Clippers -330, Jazz +265 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSC

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

