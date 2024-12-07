NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 7

Today's NBA schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Boston Celtics.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (77.62% win probability)

Cavaliers (77.62% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-12)

Cavaliers (-12) Total: 220

220 Moneyline: Cavaliers -671, Hornets +490

Cavaliers -671, Hornets +490 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOH

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (62.34% win probability)

Thunder (62.34% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-8)

Thunder (-8) Total: 226

226 Moneyline: Thunder -340, Pelicans +275

Thunder -340, Pelicans +275 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSOK

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (75.99% win probability)

Nuggets (75.99% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-13)

Nuggets (-13) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -820, Wizards +570

Nuggets -820, Wizards +570 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, ALT2

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Knicks (84.12% win probability)

Knicks (84.12% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-11)

Knicks (-11) Total: 224

224 Moneyline: Knicks -559, Pistons +420

Knicks -559, Pistons +420 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSDET

Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (72.57% win probability)

Mavericks (72.57% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-9)

Mavericks (-9) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -375, Raptors +300

Mavericks -375, Raptors +300 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet, KFAA

Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Heat (54.91% win probability)

Heat (54.91% win probability) Spread: Heat (-6)

Heat (-6) Total: 221

221 Moneyline: Heat -255, Suns +210

Heat -255, Suns +210 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSUN

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Celtics (75.40% win probability)

Celtics (75.40% win probability) Moneyline: Celtics , Grizzlies

Celtics , Grizzlies Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

