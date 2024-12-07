FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 7

Today's NBA schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Boston Celtics.

Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (77.62% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-12)
  • Total: 220
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -671, Hornets +490
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOH

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (62.34% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-8)
  • Total: 226
  • Moneyline: Thunder -340, Pelicans +275
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSOK

Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (75.99% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-13)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -820, Wizards +570
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, ALT2

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (84.12% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-11)
  • Total: 224
  • Moneyline: Knicks -559, Pistons +420
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, FDSDET

Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Mavericks (72.57% win probability)
  • Spread: Mavericks (-9)
  • Total: 235.5
  • Moneyline: Mavericks -375, Raptors +300
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet, KFAA

Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (54.91% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-6)
  • Total: 221
  • Moneyline: Heat -255, Suns +210
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSUN

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (75.40% win probability)
  • Moneyline: Celtics , Grizzlies
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

