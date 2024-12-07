NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 7
Today's NBA schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Boston Celtics.
Curious about the betting odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (77.62% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-12)
- Total: 220
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -671, Hornets +490
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSOH
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (62.34% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-8)
- Total: 226
- Moneyline: Thunder -340, Pelicans +275
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSOK
Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (75.99% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-13)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -820, Wizards +570
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, ALT2
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (84.12% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-11)
- Total: 224
- Moneyline: Knicks -559, Pistons +420
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSDET
Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (72.57% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-9)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -375, Raptors +300
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet, KFAA
Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Heat (54.91% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-6)
- Total: 221
- Moneyline: Heat -255, Suns +210
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSUN
Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (75.40% win probability)
- Moneyline: Celtics , Grizzlies
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
