NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 4
Today's NBA schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat.
Ahead of today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (89.84% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-14)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -952, Pistons +640
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSDET
Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Nets (59.37% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-2)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Pacers -136, Nets +116
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSIN
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (50.01% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-3.5)
- Total: 208.5
- Moneyline: Magic -162, 76ers +136
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSFL
Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Heat (65.80% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-1.5)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Heat -132, Lakers +112
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, FDSSUN
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (68.41% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-4.5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Bucks -184, Hawks +154
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSSE
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (53.37% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-2.5)
- Total: 211
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -136, Clippers +116
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, KTLA, FDSN
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
