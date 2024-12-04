NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 4

Today's NBA schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat.

Ahead of today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Celtics (89.84% win probability)

Celtics (89.84% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-14)

Celtics (-14) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Celtics -952, Pistons +640

Celtics -952, Pistons +640 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSDET

Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Nets (59.37% win probability)

Nets (59.37% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-2)

Pacers (-2) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Pacers -136, Nets +116

Pacers -136, Nets +116 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSIN

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (50.01% win probability)

Magic (50.01% win probability) Spread: Magic (-3.5)

Magic (-3.5) Total: 208.5

208.5 Moneyline: Magic -162, 76ers +136

Magic -162, 76ers +136 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSFL

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Heat (65.80% win probability)

Heat (65.80% win probability) Spread: Heat (-1.5)

Heat (-1.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Heat -132, Lakers +112

Heat -132, Lakers +112 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, FDSSUN

Bet on Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (68.41% win probability)

Bucks (68.41% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-4.5)

Bucks (-4.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Bucks -184, Hawks +154

Bucks -184, Hawks +154 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSWI, FDSSE

Bet on Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (53.37% win probability)

Timberwolves (53.37% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-2.5)

Timberwolves (-2.5) Total: 211

211 Moneyline: Timberwolves -136, Clippers +116

Timberwolves -136, Clippers +116 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, KTLA, FDSN

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.