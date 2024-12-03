NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 3

The Houston Rockets versus the Sacramento Kings is a game to see on a Tuesday NBA slate that features plenty of competitive contests.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (86.02% win probability)

Cavaliers (86.02% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-16)

Cavaliers (-16) Total: 235

235 Moneyline: Cavaliers -1587, Wizards +900

Cavaliers -1587, Wizards +900 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT2, FDSOH

Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: 76ers (66.43% win probability)

76ers (66.43% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-5)

76ers (-5) Total: 208.5

208.5 Moneyline: 76ers -198, Hornets +166

76ers -198, Hornets +166 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSE

Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Bucks (68.53% win probability)

Bucks (68.53% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-4)

Bucks (-4) Total: 221

221 Moneyline: Bucks -176, Pistons +148

Bucks -176, Pistons +148 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSWI

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (62.83% win probability)

Pacers (62.83% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-2.5)

Pacers (-2.5) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Pacers -146, Raptors +124

Pacers -146, Raptors +124 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TSN, FDSIN

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Knicks (67.00% win probability)

Knicks (67.00% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-5)

Knicks (-5) Total: 216

216 Moneyline: Knicks -200, Magic +168

Knicks -200, Magic +168 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL, TNT

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Thunder (85.75% win probability)

Thunder (85.75% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-14.5)

Thunder (-14.5) Total: 224

224 Moneyline: Thunder -1205, Jazz +750

Thunder -1205, Jazz +750 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSOK

Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (68.13% win probability)

Mavericks (68.13% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-4)

Mavericks (-4) Total: 241.5

241.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -180, Grizzlies +152

Mavericks -180, Grizzlies +152 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA

Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Suns (77.15% win probability)

Suns (77.15% win probability) Spread: Suns (-6.5)

Suns (-6.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Suns -260, Spurs +215

Suns -260, Spurs +215 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSW

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.88% win probability)

Nuggets (62.88% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-5)

Nuggets (-5) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -184, Warriors +154

Nuggets -184, Warriors +154 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-BA

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Kings (55.33% win probability)

Kings (55.33% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-2)

Rockets (-2) Total: 224

224 Moneyline: Rockets -142, Kings +120

Rockets -142, Kings +120 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, NBCS-CA

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (82.79% win probability)

Clippers (82.79% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-9)

Clippers (-9) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Clippers -391, Trail Blazers +310

Clippers -391, Trail Blazers +310 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, FDSSC

