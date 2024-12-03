NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 3
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (86.02% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-16)
- Total: 235
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -1587, Wizards +900
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT2, FDSOH
Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (66.43% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-5)
- Total: 208.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -198, Hornets +166
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSE
Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (68.53% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-4)
- Total: 221
- Moneyline: Bucks -176, Pistons +148
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSWI
Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (62.83% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-2.5)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -146, Raptors +124
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TSN, FDSIN
New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (67.00% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-5)
- Total: 216
- Moneyline: Knicks -200, Magic +168
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL, TNT
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (85.75% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-14.5)
- Total: 224
- Moneyline: Thunder -1205, Jazz +750
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSOK
Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (68.13% win probability)
- Spread: Mavericks (-4)
- Total: 241.5
- Moneyline: Mavericks -180, Grizzlies +152
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KFAA, WFAA
Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Suns (77.15% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-6.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Suns -260, Spurs +215
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSSW
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (62.88% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-5)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -184, Warriors +154
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, NBCS-BA
Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Kings (55.33% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-2)
- Total: 224
- Moneyline: Rockets -142, Kings +120
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, NBCS-CA
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (82.79% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-9)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -391, Trail Blazers +310
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, FDSSC
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
