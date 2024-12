NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 21

Today's NBA slate should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among the games is the Utah Jazz playing the Brooklyn Nets.

Want to improve your chances ahead of today's NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Kings (69.16% win probability)

Kings (69.16% win probability) Spread: Kings (-3)

Kings (-3) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Kings -156, Lakers +132

Kings -156, Lakers +132 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, SportsNet LA

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Magic (65.43% win probability)

Magic (65.43% win probability) Spread: Magic (-3)

Magic (-3) Total: 205.5

205.5 Moneyline: Magic -148, Heat +126

Magic -148, Heat +126 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, FDSSUN

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Nets (68.33% win probability)

Nets (68.33% win probability) Spread: Nets (-2)

Nets (-2) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Nets -122, Jazz +104

Nets -122, Jazz +104 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, KJZZ

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (55.97% win probability)

Grizzlies (55.97% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-3)

Grizzlies (-3) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -144, Hawks +122

Grizzlies -144, Hawks +122 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (72.26% win probability)

Cavaliers (72.26% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-10.5)

Cavaliers (-10.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -481, 76ers +370

Cavaliers -481, 76ers +370 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, FDSOH

New Orleans Pelicans vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (62.14% win probability)

Knicks (62.14% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-8)

Knicks (-8) Total: 223

223 Moneyline: Knicks -310, Pelicans +250

Knicks -310, Pelicans +250 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, MSG

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (64.29% win probability)

Celtics (64.29% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-12.5)

Celtics (-12.5) Total: 240

240 Moneyline: Celtics -752, Bulls +530

Celtics -752, Bulls +530 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, CHSN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (65.43% win probability)

Timberwolves (65.43% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-3.5)

Timberwolves (-3.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -166, Warriors +140

Timberwolves -166, Warriors +140 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSNX, KARE 11

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Bucks (77.51% win probability)

Bucks (77.51% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-10.5)

Bucks (-10.5) Total: 220

220 Moneyline: Bucks -521, Wizards +390

Bucks -521, Wizards +390 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, FDSWI

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Spurs (67.97% win probability)

Spurs (67.97% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-7)

Spurs (-7) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Spurs -280, Trail Blazers +230

Spurs -280, Trail Blazers +230 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, FDSSW

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (61.73% win probability)

Mavericks (61.73% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-3.5)

Mavericks (-3.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -174, Clippers +146

Mavericks -174, Clippers +146 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: KFAA, KTLA

Phoenix Suns vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Suns (82.50% win probability)

Suns (82.50% win probability) Spread: Suns (-6)

Suns (-6) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Suns -255, Pistons +210

Suns -255, Pistons +210 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSDET

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

