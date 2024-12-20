FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 20

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat take the court for one of many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today.

Want to boost your odds ahead of today's NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: 76ers (83.30% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-10)
  • Total: 218
  • Moneyline: 76ers -461, Hornets +360
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSE

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (66.45% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-9)
  • Total: 224
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -405, Bucks +315
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, FDSWI

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (53.81% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-1)
  • Total: 214.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -120, Heat +102
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSOK

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

