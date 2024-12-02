NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 2
There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Brooklyn Nets squaring off against the Chicago Bulls.
Want to improve your chances prior to today's NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (75.03% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-10)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -420, Heat +330
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSUN
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (57.82% win probability)
- Spread: Hawks (-9.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Hawks -450, Pelicans +350
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE
Bet on Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (63.64% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-7.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -300, Nets +245
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, CHSN
Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (72.74% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -350, Lakers +280
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, FDSN
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.