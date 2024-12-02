menu item
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the Brooklyn Nets squaring off against the Chicago Bulls.

Want to improve your chances prior to today's NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (75.03% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-10)
  • Total: 220.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -420, Heat +330
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSUN

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Projected Favorite: Hawks (57.82% win probability)
  • Spread: Hawks (-9.5)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Hawks -450, Pelicans +350
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE

Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (63.64% win probability)
  • Spread: Bulls (-7.5)
  • Total: 233.5
  • Moneyline: Bulls -300, Nets +245
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, CHSN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (72.74% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -350, Lakers +280
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, FDSN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

