NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 15

The NBA slate today is not one to miss. The matchups include the Dallas Mavericks squaring off against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to get an edge.

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Pacers (59.50% win probability)

Pacers (59.50% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-6.5)

Pacers (-6.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Pacers -260, Pelicans +215

Pacers -260, Pelicans +215 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, Gulf Coast Sports

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (82.10% win probability)

Celtics (82.10% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-16)

Celtics (-16) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Celtics -1408, Wizards +830

Celtics -1408, Wizards +830 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, NBCS-BOS

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Magic (52.93% win probability)

Magic (52.93% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-4.5)

Knicks (-4.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Knicks -198, Magic +166

Knicks -198, Magic +166 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (68.37% win probability)

Timberwolves (68.37% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-4.5)

Timberwolves (-4.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -194, Spurs +162

Timberwolves -194, Spurs +162 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSW, FDSNX

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Suns (84.61% win probability)

Suns (84.61% win probability) Spread: Suns (-10.5)

Suns (-10.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Suns -521, Trail Blazers +400

Suns -521, Trail Blazers +400 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, KATU

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Warriors (63.14% win probability)

Warriors (63.14% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-3)

Mavericks (-3) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -154, Warriors +130

Mavericks -154, Warriors +130 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, NBCS-BA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Lakers (52.56% win probability)

Lakers (52.56% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-3)

Grizzlies (-3) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -168, Lakers +142

Grizzlies -168, Lakers +142 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

