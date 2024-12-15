FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 15

The NBA slate today is not one to miss. The matchups include the Dallas Mavericks squaring off against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to get an edge.

Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (59.50% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-6.5)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Pacers -260, Pelicans +215
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, Gulf Coast Sports

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Celtics (82.10% win probability)
  • Spread: Celtics (-16)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Celtics -1408, Wizards +830
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT, NBCS-BOS

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (52.93% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-4.5)
  • Total: 214.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -198, Magic +166
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, FDSFL

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (68.37% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-4.5)
  • Total: 214.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -194, Spurs +162
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSW, FDSNX

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (84.61% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-10.5)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -521, Trail Blazers +400
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, KATU

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (63.14% win probability)
  • Spread: Mavericks (-3)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Mavericks -154, Warriors +130
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, KFAA, NBCS-BA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (52.56% win probability)
  • Spread: Grizzlies (-3)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies -168, Lakers +142
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSE

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

