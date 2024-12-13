FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 13

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 13

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the San Antonio Spurs playing the Portland Trail Blazers.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the major matchups today below.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: 76ers (63.23% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-6.5)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -250, Pacers +205
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSIN

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (88.43% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-17)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -2000, Wizards +1040
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSOH, MNMT

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (74.82% win probability)
  • Spread: Bulls (-5.5)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Bulls -225, Hornets +188
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (72.30% win probability)
  • Spread: Grizzlies (-11)
  • Total: 230
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies -649, Nets +480
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSE, YES

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (74.23% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-8.5)
  • Total: 214.5
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -375, Lakers +300
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSN, SportsNet LA

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (68.83% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-6.5)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -290, Clippers +235
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, FDSSC, NBA TV

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (63.10% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-7)
  • Total: 231
  • Moneyline: Suns -260, Jazz +215
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, AZFamily

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Spurs (55.86% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-3.5)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -166, Trail Blazers +140
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, FDSSW

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup