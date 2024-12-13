NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 13

There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the San Antonio Spurs playing the Portland Trail Blazers.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the major matchups today below.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: 76ers (63.23% win probability)

76ers (63.23% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-6.5)

76ers (-6.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: 76ers -250, Pacers +205

76ers -250, Pacers +205 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSIN

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (88.43% win probability)

Cavaliers (88.43% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-17)

Cavaliers (-17) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -2000, Wizards +1040

Cavaliers -2000, Wizards +1040 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, MNMT

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Bulls (74.82% win probability)

Bulls (74.82% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-5.5)

Bulls (-5.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Bulls -225, Hornets +188

Bulls -225, Hornets +188 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (72.30% win probability)

Grizzlies (72.30% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-11)

Grizzlies (-11) Total: 230

230 Moneyline: Grizzlies -649, Nets +480

Grizzlies -649, Nets +480 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, YES

Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (74.23% win probability)

Timberwolves (74.23% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-8.5)

Timberwolves (-8.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -375, Lakers +300

Timberwolves -375, Lakers +300 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, SportsNet LA

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (68.83% win probability)

Nuggets (68.83% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-6.5)

Nuggets (-6.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -290, Clippers +235

Nuggets -290, Clippers +235 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, FDSSC, NBA TV

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Suns (63.10% win probability)

Suns (63.10% win probability) Spread: Suns (-7)

Suns (-7) Total: 231

231 Moneyline: Suns -260, Jazz +215

Suns -260, Jazz +215 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, AZFamily

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (55.86% win probability)

Spurs (55.86% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-3.5)

Spurs (-3.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Spurs -166, Trail Blazers +140

Spurs -166, Trail Blazers +140 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, FDSSW

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.