NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 13
There are several strong matchups on today's NBA schedule, including the San Antonio Spurs playing the Portland Trail Blazers.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the major matchups today below.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (63.23% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-6.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -250, Pacers +205
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSIN
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (88.43% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-17)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -2000, Wizards +1040
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, MNMT
Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (74.82% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-5.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -225, Hornets +188
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (72.30% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-11)
- Total: 230
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -649, Nets +480
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, YES
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (74.23% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-8.5)
- Total: 214.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -375, Lakers +300
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, SportsNet LA
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (68.83% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-6.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -290, Clippers +235
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSSC, NBA TV
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Suns (63.10% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-7)
- Total: 231
- Moneyline: Suns -260, Jazz +215
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, AZFamily
Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (55.86% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-3.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -166, Trail Blazers +140
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, FDSSW
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
