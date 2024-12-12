NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 12

Today's NBA slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Sacramento Kings squaring off against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ahead of today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Celtics (87.51% win probability)

Celtics (87.51% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-12.5)

Celtics (-12.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Celtics -752, Pistons +530

Celtics -752, Pistons +530 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSDETX, NBA TV

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Heat (78.68% win probability)

Heat (78.68% win probability) Spread: Heat (-10.5)

Heat (-10.5) Total: 223

223 Moneyline: Heat -549, Raptors +410

Heat -549, Raptors +410 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Pelicans (52.18% win probability)

Pelicans (52.18% win probability) Spread: Kings (-5.5)

Kings (-5.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Kings -230, Pelicans +190

Kings -230, Pelicans +190 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, NBCS-CA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

