NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 12
Today's NBA slate has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Sacramento Kings squaring off against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Ahead of today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (87.51% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-12.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -752, Pistons +530
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSDETX, NBA TV
Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Heat (78.68% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-10.5)
- Total: 223
- Moneyline: Heat -549, Raptors +410
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Pelicans (52.18% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-5.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Kings -230, Pelicans +190
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, NBCS-CA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
