NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 11

In a Wednesday NBA schedule that has plenty of exciting contests, the Golden State Warriors versus the Houston Rockets is a game to watch.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (74.87% win probability)

Knicks (74.87% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-7)

Knicks (-7) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Knicks -280, Hawks +230

Knicks -280, Hawks +230 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, FDSSE

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Rockets (60.71% win probability)

Rockets (60.71% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-2)

Rockets (-2) Total: 222

222 Moneyline: Rockets -130, Warriors +110

Rockets -130, Warriors +110 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SCHN, NBCS-BA

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.