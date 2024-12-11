FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 11

In a Wednesday NBA schedule that has plenty of exciting contests, the Golden State Warriors versus the Houston Rockets is a game to watch.

Curious about the wagering odds for today's NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (74.87% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-7)
  • Total: 237.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -280, Hawks +230
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, FDSSE

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (60.71% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-2)
  • Total: 222
  • Moneyline: Rockets -130, Warriors +110
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, SCHN, NBCS-BA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

