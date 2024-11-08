NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 8

The contests in a Friday NBA schedule that shouldn't be missed include the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (73.76% win probability)

Pacers (73.76% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-6.5)

Pacers (-6.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Pacers -255, Hornets +210

Pacers -255, Hornets +210 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSIN

Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (62.88% win probability)

Hawks (62.88% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-1)

Pistons (-1) Total: 228

228 Moneyline: Pistons -118, Hawks +100

Pistons -118, Hawks +100 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Magic (58.20% win probability)

Magic (58.20% win probability) Spread: Magic (-4.5)

Magic (-4.5) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: Magic -194, Pelicans +162

Magic -194, Pelicans +162 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSFL

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (58.67% win probability)

Mavericks (58.67% win probability) Spread: Suns (-7.5)

Suns (-7.5) Total: 95.5

95.5 Moneyline: Suns +134, Mavericks -158

Suns +134, Mavericks -158 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, KFAA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (58.81% win probability)

Cavaliers (58.81% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-4.5)

Cavaliers (-4.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -190, Warriors +160

Cavaliers -190, Warriors +160 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSOH

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (75.00% win probability)

Knicks (75.00% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-2.5)

Bucks (-2.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Bucks +260, Knicks -319

Bucks +260, Knicks -319 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSWI

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Celtics (86.30% win probability)

Celtics (86.30% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-14)

Celtics (-14) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Celtics -901, Nets +610

Celtics -901, Nets +610 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, YES

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (70.42% win probability)

Grizzlies (70.42% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-5)

Grizzlies (-5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -210, Wizards +176

Grizzlies -210, Wizards +176 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Thunder (78.89% win probability)

Thunder (78.89% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-8.5)

Thunder (-8.5) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Thunder -360, Rockets +290

Thunder -360, Rockets +290 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSOK

Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (70.10% win probability)

Nuggets (70.10% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-3.5)

Nuggets (-3.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -174, Heat +146

Nuggets -174, Heat +146 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, FDSSUN

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (87.80% win probability)

Timberwolves (87.80% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-12)

Timberwolves (-12) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -699, Trail Blazers +500

Timberwolves -699, Trail Blazers +500 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, FDSN

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Lakers (53.91% win probability)

Lakers (53.91% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-8.5)

Lakers (-8.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Lakers -360, 76ers +290

Lakers -360, 76ers +290 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, NBCS-PH

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Kings (61.15% win probability)

Kings (61.15% win probability) Spread: Kings (-5.5)

Kings (-5.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Kings -230, Clippers +190

Kings -230, Clippers +190 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSC

