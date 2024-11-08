NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 8
The contests in a Friday NBA schedule that shouldn't be missed include the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.
Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for all of the important games today below.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (73.76% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-6.5)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -255, Hornets +210
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, FDSIN
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Hawks (62.88% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-1)
- Total: 228
- Moneyline: Pistons -118, Hawks +100
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Magic (58.20% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-4.5)
- Total: 213.5
- Moneyline: Magic -194, Pelicans +162
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSFL
Bet on Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (58.67% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-7.5)
- Total: 95.5
- Moneyline: Suns +134, Mavericks -158
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, KFAA
Bet on Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (58.81% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-4.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -190, Warriors +160
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSOH
Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (75.00% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-2.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Bucks +260, Knicks -319
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSWI
Bet on New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (86.30% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-14)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -901, Nets +610
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, YES
Bet on Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (70.42% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -210, Wizards +176
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE
Bet on Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (78.89% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-8.5)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -360, Rockets +290
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSOK
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (70.10% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-3.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -174, Heat +146
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSSUN
Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (87.80% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-12)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -699, Trail Blazers +500
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, FDSN
Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (53.91% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-8.5)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -360, 76ers +290
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, NBCS-PH
Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Kings (61.15% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-5.5)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Kings -230, Clippers +190
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSC
Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.