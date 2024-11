NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 18

Today's NBA schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Orlando Magic playing the Phoenix Suns.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Bulls (56.53% win probability)

Bulls (56.53% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-4)

Pistons (-4) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Pistons -176, Bulls +148

Pistons -176, Bulls +148 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSDET

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Heat (53.41% win probability)

Heat (53.41% win probability) Spread: Heat (-3)

Heat (-3) Total: 212.5

212.5 Moneyline: Heat -156, 76ers +132

Heat -156, 76ers +132 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSUN

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Knicks (83.52% win probability)

Knicks (83.52% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-13.5)

Knicks (-13.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Knicks -901, Wizards +610

Knicks -901, Wizards +610 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MNMT

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (58.30% win probability)

Pacers (58.30% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-4.5)

Pacers (-4.5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Pacers -184, Raptors +154

Pacers -184, Raptors +154 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TSN, FDSIN

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Bucks (62.38% win probability)

Bucks (62.38% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-4)

Bucks (-4) Total: 220

220 Moneyline: Bucks -166, Rockets +140

Bucks -166, Rockets +140 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, FDSWI

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Suns (52.64% win probability)

Suns (52.64% win probability) Spread: Magic (-1.5)

Magic (-1.5) Total: 209.5

209.5 Moneyline: Magic -124, Suns +106

Magic -124, Suns +106 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSFL

Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Kings (80.02% win probability)

Kings (80.02% win probability) Spread: Kings (-4.5)

Kings (-4.5) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Kings -178, Hawks +150

Kings -178, Hawks +150 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Warriors (50.42% win probability)

Warriors (50.42% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-3.5)

Warriors (-3.5) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Warriors -164, Clippers +138

Warriors -164, Clippers +138 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, KTLA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

