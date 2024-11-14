menu item
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 14

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz square off at Delta Center.

Want to improve your chances ahead of today's NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Mavericks (65.15% win probability)
  • Spread: Mavericks (-9.5)
  • Total: 231
  • Moneyline: Mavericks -461, Jazz +360
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, KFAA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

