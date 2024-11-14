NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 14

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz square off at Delta Center.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (65.15% win probability)

Mavericks (65.15% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-9.5)

Mavericks (-9.5) Total: 231

231 Moneyline: Mavericks -461, Jazz +360

Mavericks -461, Jazz +360 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, KJZZ, KFAA

