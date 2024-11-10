NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 10
The Memphis Grizzlies versus the Portland Trail Blazers is a game to catch on a Sunday NBA slate that has a lot of thrilling matchups.
Seeking additional betting information for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for each of the important matchups in the article below.
Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (74.42% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-4.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -190, Pistons +160
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, FDSDET
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (58.10% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-2.5)
- Total: 104.5
- Moneyline: Bucks +134, Celtics -158
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSWI
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (53.55% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-3)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -162, Pacers +136
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, FDSIN
Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Magic (87.65% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-9)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Magic -391, Wizards +310
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, FDSFL
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (86.14% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-3.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -164, Hornets +138
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSE
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (74.37% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-7.5)
- Total: 226
- Moneyline: Thunder -319, Warriors +260
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSOK
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (72.66% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)
- Total: 218.5
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -310, Heat +250
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSUN
Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Suns (63.24% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-2.5)
- Total: 229
- Moneyline: Suns -152, Kings +128
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, AZFamily
Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (65.92% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-5.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -225, Mavericks +188
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, KFAA
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (57.76% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-2)
- Total: 224.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -138, Trail Blazers +118
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, FDSSE
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (84.48% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-11)
- Total: 234.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -599, Raptors +450
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, TSN
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
