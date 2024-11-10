NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - November 10

The Memphis Grizzlies versus the Portland Trail Blazers is a game to catch on a Sunday NBA slate that has a lot of thrilling matchups.

Seeking additional betting information for today's NBA action? We have you covered with odds for each of the important matchups in the article below.

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (74.42% win probability)

Rockets (74.42% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-4.5)

Rockets (-4.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Rockets -190, Pistons +160

Rockets -190, Pistons +160 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, FDSDET

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (58.10% win probability)

Celtics (58.10% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-2.5)

Bucks (-2.5) Total: 104.5

104.5 Moneyline: Bucks +134, Celtics -158

Bucks +134, Celtics -158 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSWI

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Pacers (53.55% win probability)

Pacers (53.55% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-3)

Knicks (-3) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Knicks -162, Pacers +136

Knicks -162, Pacers +136 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSIN

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Magic (87.65% win probability)

Magic (87.65% win probability) Spread: Magic (-9)

Magic (-9) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Magic -391, Wizards +310

Magic -391, Wizards +310 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, FDSFL

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: 76ers (86.14% win probability)

76ers (86.14% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-3.5)

76ers (-3.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: 76ers -164, Hornets +138

76ers -164, Hornets +138 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSSE

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors

Projected Favorite: Thunder (74.37% win probability)

Thunder (74.37% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-7.5)

Thunder (-7.5) Total: 226

226 Moneyline: Thunder -319, Warriors +260

Thunder -319, Warriors +260 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSOK

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (72.66% win probability)

Timberwolves (72.66% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)

Timberwolves (-7.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Timberwolves -310, Heat +250

Timberwolves -310, Heat +250 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSN, FDSSUN

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Suns (63.24% win probability)

Suns (63.24% win probability) Spread: Suns (-2.5)

Suns (-2.5) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Suns -152, Kings +128

Suns -152, Kings +128 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, AZFamily

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (65.92% win probability)

Nuggets (65.92% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-5.5)

Nuggets (-5.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -225, Mavericks +188

Nuggets -225, Mavericks +188 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, KFAA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (57.76% win probability)

Grizzlies (57.76% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-2)

Grizzlies (-2) Total: 224.5

224.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -138, Trail Blazers +118

Grizzlies -138, Trail Blazers +118 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, FDSSE

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Lakers (84.48% win probability)

Lakers (84.48% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-11)

Lakers (-11) Total: 234.5

234.5 Moneyline: Lakers -599, Raptors +450

Lakers -599, Raptors +450 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, TSN

