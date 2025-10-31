2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Friday 10/31/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

New York Islanders at Washington Capitals

Washington Capitals Total Goals Over Oct 31 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Washington Capitals not only get to face a New York Islanders team that's playing for the second night in a row, but the Islanders are also one of the NHL's worst defensive teams. Washington has the slate's highest implied team total, hovering just under four goals.

New York is 32nd in both expected goals against per 60 minutes (4.02) and high-danger chances allowed per 60 (15.97) -- and in both cases, they're last by a sizable margin. The Islanders will have Ilya Sorokin between the pipes, and he's off to a meh start to the campaign, averaging -0.477 goals saved above expected per 60.

Meanwhile, the Capitals have promising underlying numbers as a team offense despite scoring just 27 goals to this point. Washington actually ranks first in expected goals per 60 (3.83), fourth in Corsi per 60 (66.35), and second in high-danger chances per 60 (14.37).

The Capitals look like a team that screams positive regression on the scoring front, and this is the perfect matchup to turn things around. The Islanders have given up four or more goals in three straight games -- and in 7 of their 10 games overall this season.

Detroit Red Wings at Anaheim Ducks

Any Time Goal Scorer Any Time Goal Scorer Dylan Larkin +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Detroit Red Wings are on the road facing the Anaheim Ducks on the second night of a back-to-back, but they're in a good spot to find the back of the net a few times on Friday.

The Ducks rank 29th in expected goals against per 60 minutes (3.65) and 31st in high-danger chances allowed per 60 (14.76). They've been helped by some solid goaltending from Lukas Dostal (0.839 goals saved above expected per 60), but this is still a plus matchup for Detroit.

Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with eight goals, and he averages the most time on ice per game among their forwards (20:23), playing on the first line and first power-play unit. Although we would like to see a smidge more shot volume, he's second on the team in shots on goal per game (2.7) and shot attempts per game (5.8).

This matchup for Larkin is further backed by him having the best goals projection in our NHL player prop projections.

