2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Celtics at 76ers

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Celtics at 76ers Betting Picks

Both of these teams have been pretty darn good to start the year, with the Celtics seventh (+7.0) in net rating and Philly 10th (+5.0). Boston has performed much better on defense, and that puts me on the Celtics to win in what should be a tight matchup.

Both teams have been awesome on offense as the 76ers are second in offensive rating while Boston is seventh. Defensively, though, there's a big gap. The Celtics sit ninth in defensive rating -- well ahead of the Sixers, who check in 25th.

These two teams played once already this year, and the 76ers won by one in Boston. But the Celtics shot just 25.6% from three in that game and got outscored by 12 in the fourth quarter, with VJ Edgecombe and Tyrese Maxey combining for 74 points.

The Celtics should be better prepared for Edgecombe this time around, and coming off their best win of the season -- a 20-point victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers -- Boston can pick up another quality W.

A year ago, Philly surrendered the sixth-highest three-point attempt rate (43.3%), and we know Boston loves to let it rip from beyond the arc. That combination sets up Payton Pritchard for a good game from three.

Pritchard is in a bad funk from three to start the year, making just 18.9% from deep. That won't last. A year ago, Pritchard hit 40.7% of his threes and made 3.2 triples per night. I think the market might be overeating a bit to his slow start.

Plus, Pritchard is starting now, and that's led to him playing 33.8 minutes per game -- up from the 28.4 per night he got a year ago.

Pritchard has taken at least seven threes in all five games this year. The volume should be there, and he's due for a big shooting game.

