NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 30

The New York Knicks versus the Miami Heat is one of many strong options on today's NBA slate.

Dive into our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (51.99% win probability)

Celtics (51.99% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-7.5)

Celtics (-7.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Celtics -300, Pacers +245

Celtics -300, Pacers +245 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, FDSIN

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: 76ers (89.40% win probability)

76ers (89.40% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-4.5)

76ers (-4.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: 76ers -176, Pistons +148

76ers -176, Pistons +148 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, FDSDET

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Hornets (53.67% win probability)

Hornets (53.67% win probability) Spread: Hornets (-6.5)

Hornets (-6.5) Total: 222

222 Moneyline: Hornets -290, Raptors +235

Hornets -290, Raptors +235 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSSE

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (72.76% win probability)

Cavaliers (72.76% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-5)

Cavaliers (-5) Total: 223

223 Moneyline: Cavaliers -205, Lakers +172

Cavaliers -205, Lakers +172 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSOH

Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Hawks (59.50% win probability)

Hawks (59.50% win probability) Spread: Hawks (-4.5)

Hawks (-4.5) Total: 235

235 Moneyline: Hawks -190, Wizards +160

Hawks -190, Wizards +160 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, FDSSE

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (51.12% win probability)

Knicks (51.12% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-2)

Knicks (-2) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: Knicks -130, Heat +110

Knicks -130, Heat +110 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, FDSSUN

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (60.48% win probability)

Grizzlies (60.48% win probability) Spread: Grizzlies (-12)

Grizzlies (-12) Total: 226

226 Moneyline: Grizzlies -800, Nets +560

Grizzlies -800, Nets +560 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSSE

Chicago Bulls vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (55.86% win probability)

Magic (55.86% win probability) Spread: Magic (-5.5)

Magic (-5.5) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Magic -215, Bulls +180

Magic -215, Bulls +180 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSFL

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Thunder (90.86% win probability)

Thunder (90.86% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-13.5)

Thunder (-13.5) Total: 220

220 Moneyline: Thunder -1099, Spurs +700

Thunder -1099, Spurs +700 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, FDSOK, FDSSW

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Warriors (55.51% win probability)

Warriors (55.51% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-2)

Warriors (-2) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Warriors -148, Pelicans +126

Warriors -148, Pelicans +126 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, Gulf Coast Sports

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (89.01% win probability)

Clippers (89.01% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-8)

Clippers (-8) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: Clippers -319, Trail Blazers +260

Clippers -319, Trail Blazers +260 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KTLA

