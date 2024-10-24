NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - October 24

Today's NBA schedule features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting info you need to know.

Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (84.14% win probability)

Celtics (84.14% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-14)

Celtics (-14) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Celtics -952, Wizards +640

Celtics -952, Wizards +640 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, NBCS-BOS

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (84.14% win probability)

Mavericks (84.14% win probability) Spread: Mavericks (-8.5)

Mavericks (-8.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Mavericks -330, Spurs +265

Mavericks -330, Spurs +265 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (51.50% win probability)

Timberwolves (51.50% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-1.5)

Timberwolves (-1.5) Total: 226

226 Moneyline: Timberwolves -118, Kings +100

Timberwolves -118, Kings +100 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDS-N

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (53.10% win probability)

Nuggets (53.10% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-2.5)

Nuggets (-2.5) Total: 226

226 Moneyline: Nuggets -136, Thunder +116

Nuggets -136, Thunder +116 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

