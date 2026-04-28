NBA Playoffs Best Bets Today: Expert Picks, Predictions and Odds for Tuesday 4/28/26

Top NBA Picks at a Glance

Celtics -11.5

Knicks -6.5

Trail Blazers +12.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best NBA player props for today?

NBA Picks and Best Bets for Today

76ers at Celtics Pick -- Celtics -11.5

7:00 PM ET | Boston leads series 3-1

Spread Betting Boston Celtics Apr 28 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Boston Celtics are in full control of this series and have won three consecutive games, including a dominant 128-96 demolition in Game 4 that saw Jaylen Brown score 36 points and the Celtics shoot 62 percent from the field. The storyline heading into Game 5 is the return of Joel Embiid, who played 34 minutes in Game 4 and delivered 26 points and 10 rebounds in a losing effort — proving he is healthy enough to play meaningful minutes and compete at a high level. That return changes the conversation heading into Tuesday.

The challenge for the Philadelphia 76ers remains structural. Embiid is back, but in Game 4, he could not change the final margin in a game where the Celtics controlled every phase. Boston's defense has been exceptional in three of four games, and TD Garden generates an atmosphere that fuels Boston. Philadelphia's three-point shooting was the variance driver that made the series competitive — they shot 49 percent from deep in the Game 2 upset but have looked like a completely different team in the two games since. Their bench, which contributed essentially nothing across Games 3 and 4, remains a critical weakness.

Boston has held Philadelphia under 100 points twice in four games and won by 32, 8, and 32 respectively in their three victories. Boston went 13-4 ATS in home games where they were favored by 10 or more points this regular season. The combination of elite home performance, Embiid returning from injury and not yet at full peak conditioning, and a Philadelphia bench that has gone largely quiet creates a realistic path to another comfortable Boston win.

Hawks at Knicks Pick -- Knicks -6.5

8:00 PM ET | Series tied 2-2

Spread Betting New York Knicks Apr 29 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The key development entering Game 5 is what happened in the New York Knicks' Game 4 victory. Head coach Mike Brown made a critical tactical adjustment by deploying Karl-Anthony Towns as the primary offensive hub from the high post — using him as a playmaker and secondary creator rather than simply a scorer. Towns produced 10 assists and 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting, completely restructuring how the Knicks' offense flowed.

The adjustment disrupted the Atlanta Hawks defensive scheme, which had been successfully pressuring Jalen Brunson early in possessions to force him into difficult isolation situations. By removing Brunson as the primary action and running the offense through Towns, the Knicks generated their cleanest offensive game of the series.

Atlanta's CJ McCollum remains the wild card. His 18.7-point series average does not capture how impactful his late-game shot creation has been — he has consistently been Atlanta's most reliable closer. The Hawks' supporting cast, however, has been erratic. Jalen Johnson leads the series (on the Atlanta side) in combined plus-minus at +14.7 but averages only 19 points on inconsistent shooting. The Hawks have no reliable second option behind McCollum when Johnson goes cold.

Madison Square Garden is one of the loudest and most consequential home court advantages in the NBA playoffs. The Knicks went 31-10 at home during the regular season — the third-best home record in the East. Brunson averages 28.4 points at MSG and is one of the great clutch performers in the game. Towns' newfound playmaking role in Game 4 gives the Knicks a dimension Atlanta has not yet solved.

The Hawks will surely have an adjustment planned for KAT tonight, but even so, I think the Knicks find a way to win comfortably and seize control of the series.

Trail Blazers at Spurs -- Blazers +12.5

9:30 PM ET | San Antonio leads series 3-1

Spread Betting Portland Trail Blazers Apr 29 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This series swung in the second half of Game 4. The San Antonio Spurs -- after a so-so first-half showing -- completely dominated the second half and now have a strong 3-1 series lead heading into tonight's Game 5.

Victor Wembanyama is now fully healthy. He cleared concussion protocol before Game 4 and posted five blocks and 18 points in an effective return. Back at Frost Bank Arena, where he averaged 28.6 points and 13.1 rebounds at home during the regular season, Wembanyama should operate without any physical restriction or hesitation. The Spurs at home with a fully healthy Wembanyama are a really tough task for the Portland Trail Blazers.

A lot of Portland's case rests on Deni Avdija. The Trail Blazers' franchise cornerstone has averaged 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in this series and has been competitive in every game regardless of the outcome. Avdija is genuinely a potential All-NBA talent who can single-handedly elevate this Blazers squad. Scoot Henderson remains a capable offensive option, and Jrue Holiday provides the veteran experience and late-game competence that has kept Portland alive in tight moments. But none of that was enough in Game 4 when a fully healthy Wembanyama returned and San Antonio's fourth-quarter dominance took over.

Avdija and Portland will not go down without a fight. Portland's offensive pace creates scoring bursts that can keep this close, and while it's hard to picture them pulling the upset, I think the Blazers cover.

NBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in NBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Golden State Warriors are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 224.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points. NBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are NBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.