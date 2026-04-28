Hawks vs. Knicks: NBA Best Bets, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 5

Top Bets at a Glance

Knicks -6.5

Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 Points

Under 213.5

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets for today?

Knicks vs Hawks Props and Betting Picks

Leg 1: Knicks Spread (-6.5)

Spread Betting New York Knicks Apr 29 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

New York Knicks elite at home

Knicks own a strong defensive identity

Atlanta Hawks inconsistent on the road, especially in playoffs

Leg 2: Jalen Brunson Over 26.5 Points

Jalen Brunson - Points Jalen Brunson Over Apr 29 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brunson is the Knicks’ primary offensive engine

High playoff usage (~30%+ usage rate)

Hawks struggle defending guards

Leg 3: Under 213.5

Total Points Under Apr 29 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Knicks play slower tempo

New York boasts strong half-court defense

Hawks scoring drops vs physical defenses

SGP Strategy and Correlation

Knicks control pace

Brunson leads scoring

Game stays lower scoring

SGP Odds at Publication: +500

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

