NBA Playoffs: 2024 First-Round Series Predictions and Odds (Updated)

The NBA playoffs are underway, and each first-round series is taking shape.

The NBA Championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook list the Boston Celtics (+135) as the championship favorites.

Here's an updated look at the title odds -- plus updated series predictions and NBA playoff series betting odds.

Odds and predictions subject to change.

NBA Championship Odds

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +135 Denver Nuggets +210 Oklahoma City Thunder +900 Minnesota Timberwolves +1100 New York Knicks +1200 Dallas Mavericks +1700 Los Angeles Clippers +3400 View Full Table

Daily NBA Betting Odds (Tuesday 4/30/24)

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under 76ers at Knicks -4.0 +136 -162 202 Magic at Cavaliers -4.5 +166 -198 201 Pacers at Bucks +4 -184 +154 214.5

NBA Playoff Series Updated Predictions

Eastern Conference Playoff Series

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Series: New York leads 3-1

Series Predictions

numberFire: Knicks 92.6%

ESPN: Knicks 87.9%

Opta: Knicks 88.7%

Basketball-Reference: 92.4%

Next Game

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under 76ers at Knicks -4.0 +136 -162 202

Game 5 is at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on TNT on Tuesday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

Series: Pacers lead 3-1

Series Predictions

numberFire: Pacers 78.7%

ESPN: Pacers 89.4%

Opta: Pacers 87.4%

Basketball-Reference: 87.2%

Next Game

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Pacers at Bucks +4 -184 +154 214.5

Game 5 tips off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday on TNT.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

Series: Series tied 2-2

Series Predictions

numberFire: Cavaliers 64.2%

ESPN: Cavaliers 65.3%

Opta: Cavaliers 51.5%

Basketball-Reference: 53.6%

Next Game

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Magic at Cavaliers -4.5 +166 -198 201

Game 5 tips off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on NBA TV on Tuesday.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

Series: Boston leads 3-1

Series Predictions

numberFire: Celtics 99.2%

ESPN: Celtics 97.8%

Opta: Celtics 98.7%

Basketball-Reference: 98.8%

Next Game

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Heat at Celtics -13.5 +750 -1200 199.5

Game 5 begins at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on TNT on Wednesday.

Western Conference Playoff Series

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Series: Denver Nuggets win 4-1

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Series: Minnesota Timberwolves win 4-0

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Series: Series tied 2-2

Series Predictions

numberFire: Clippers 62.5%

ESPN: Clippers 52.7%

Opta: Clippers 54.8%

Basketball-Reference: 56.7%

Next Game

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Mavericks at Clippers +2.5 -142 +120 209.5

Tip off for Game 5 is at 10:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday. TV coverage is on TNT.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Series: Oklahoma City Thunder win 4-0

