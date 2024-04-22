NBA Playoffs: 2024 First-Round Series Predictions and Odds (Updated)
The NBA playoffs are underway, and each first-round series is taking shape.
The NBA Championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook list the Boston Celtics (+135) as the championship favorites.
Here's an updated look at the title odds -- plus updated series predictions and NBA playoff series betting odds.
Odds and predictions subject to change.
NBA Championship Odds
NBA Championship 2023-24
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Boston Celtics
|+135
|Denver Nuggets
|+210
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+900
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|+1100
|New York Knicks
|+1200
|Dallas Mavericks
|+1700
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+3400
Daily NBA Betting Odds (Tuesday 4/30/24)
Matchup
Home Spread
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
|76ers at Knicks
|-4.0
|+136
|-162
|202
|Magic at Cavaliers
|-4.5
|+166
|-198
|201
|Pacers at Bucks
|+4
|-184
|+154
|214.5
NBA Playoff Series Updated Predictions
Eastern Conference Playoff Series
New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Series: New York leads 3-1
Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Odds
- New York Knicks: -850
- Philadelphia 76ers: +540
Series Predictions
- numberFire: Knicks 92.6%
- ESPN: Knicks 87.9%
- Opta: Knicks 88.7%
- Basketball-Reference: 92.4%
Next Game
Matchup
Home Spread
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
|76ers at Knicks
|-4.0
|+136
|-162
|202
Game 5 is at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on TNT on Tuesday.
Game 5 is at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on TNT on Tuesday.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers
Series: Pacers lead 3-1
Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Odds
- Milwaukee Bucks: +1300
- Indiana Pacers: -4500
Series Predictions
- numberFire: Pacers 78.7%
- ESPN: Pacers 89.4%
- Opta: Pacers 87.4%
- Basketball-Reference: 87.2%
Next Game
Matchup
Home Spread
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
|Pacers at Bucks
|+4
|-184
|+154
|214.5
Game 5 tips off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday on TNT.
Game 5 tips off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday on TNT.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic
Series: Series tied 2-2
Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Odds
- Cleveland Cavaliers: -176
- Orlando Magic: +142
Series Predictions
- numberFire: Cavaliers 64.2%
- ESPN: Cavaliers 65.3%
- Opta: Cavaliers 51.5%
- Basketball-Reference: 53.6%
Next Game
Matchup
Home Spread
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
|Magic at Cavaliers
|-4.5
|+166
|-198
|201
Game 5 tips off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on NBA TV on Tuesday.
Game 5 tips off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on NBA TV on Tuesday.
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat
Series: Boston leads 3-1
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Odds
- Boston Celtics: -100000
- Miami Heat: +10000
Series Predictions
- numberFire: Celtics 99.2%
- ESPN: Celtics 97.8%
- Opta: Celtics 98.7%
- Basketball-Reference: 98.8%
Next Game
Matchup
Home Spread
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
|Heat at Celtics
|-13.5
|+750
|-1200
|199.5
Game 5 begins at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on TNT on Wednesday.
Game 5 begins at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on TNT on Wednesday.
Western Conference Playoff Series
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Series: Denver Nuggets win 4-1
Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Series: Minnesota Timberwolves win 4-0
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks
Series: Series tied 2-2
Clippers vs. Mavericks Betting Odds
- Los Angeles Clippers: +152
- Dallas Mavericks: -188
Series Predictions
- numberFire: Clippers 62.5%
- ESPN: Clippers 52.7%
- Opta: Clippers 54.8%
- Basketball-Reference: 56.7%
Next Game
Matchup
Home Spread
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
|Mavericks at Clippers
|+2.5
|-142
|+120
|209.5
Tip off for Game 5 is at 10:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday. TV coverage is on TNT.
See all Game 5 betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Series: Oklahoma City Thunder win 4-0
