NBA

NBA Playoffs: 2024 First-Round Series Predictions and Odds (Updated)

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13
NBA Playoffs: 2024 First-Round Series Predictions and Odds (Updated)

The NBA playoffs are underway, and each first-round series is taking shape.

The NBA Championship odds at FanDuel Sportsbook list the Boston Celtics (+135) as the championship favorites.

Here's an updated look at the title odds -- plus updated series predictions and NBA playoff series betting odds.

Odds and predictions subject to change.

NBA Championship Odds

NBA Championship 2023-24
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Boston Celtics+135
Denver Nuggets+210
Oklahoma City Thunder+900
Minnesota Timberwolves+1100
New York Knicks+1200
Dallas Mavericks+1700
Los Angeles Clippers+3400
View Full Table

Daily NBA Betting Odds (Tuesday 4/30/24)

Matchup
Home Spread
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
76ers at Knicks-4.0+136-162202
Magic at Cavaliers-4.5+166-198201
Pacers at Bucks+4-184+154214.5

NBA Playoff Series Updated Predictions

Eastern Conference Playoff Series

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Series: New York leads 3-1

Knicks vs. 76ers Betting Odds

Series Predictions

Next Game

Matchup
Home Spread
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
76ers at Knicks-4.0+136-162202

Game 5 is at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on TNT on Tuesday.

See all Game 5 betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers

Series: Pacers lead 3-1

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Odds

Series Predictions

  • numberFire: Pacers 78.7%
  • ESPN: Pacers 89.4%
  • Opta: Pacers 87.4%
  • Basketball-Reference: 87.2%

Next Game

Matchup
Home Spread
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
Pacers at Bucks+4-184+154214.5

Game 5 tips off at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday on TNT.

See all Game 5 betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

Series: Series tied 2-2

Cavaliers vs. Magic Betting Odds

Series Predictions

  • numberFire: Cavaliers 64.2%
  • ESPN: Cavaliers 65.3%
  • Opta: Cavaliers 51.5%
  • Basketball-Reference: 53.6%

Next Game

Matchup
Home Spread
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
Magic at Cavaliers-4.5+166-198201

Game 5 tips off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on NBA TV on Tuesday.

See all Game 5 betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat

Series: Boston leads 3-1

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Odds

Series Predictions

  • numberFire: Celtics 99.2%
  • ESPN: Celtics 97.8%
  • Opta: Celtics 98.7%
  • Basketball-Reference: 98.8%

Next Game

Matchup
Home Spread
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
Heat at Celtics-13.5+750-1200199.5

Game 5 begins at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on TNT on Wednesday.

See all Game 4 betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Western Conference Playoff Series

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Series: Denver Nuggets win 4-1

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Series: Minnesota Timberwolves win 4-0

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Series: Series tied 2-2

Clippers vs. Mavericks Betting Odds

Series Predictions

  • numberFire: Clippers 62.5%
  • ESPN: Clippers 52.7%
  • Opta: Clippers 54.8%
  • Basketball-Reference: 56.7%

Next Game

Matchup
Home Spread
Away Moneyline
Home Moneyline
Over/Under
Mavericks at Clippers+2.5-142+120209.5

Tip off for Game 5 is at 10:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday. TV coverage is on TNT.

See all Game 5 betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Series: Oklahoma City Thunder win 4-0

