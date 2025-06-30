Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Monday 6/30/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Kansas City Royals at the Seattle Mariners and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Royals at Mariners

Per Statcast Park Factors, T-Mobile Park is the most pitcher-friendly environment in the bigs. I'm banking on the combination of the park and a rounding-into-form George Kirby to keep this game under an alternate total of 9.5 runs.

After a rough first couple starts, Kirby's overall numbers are starting to fall in line with his usual output as he boasts a 3.60 SIERA and 23.4% strikeout rate through 36 2/3 innings. He's permitted two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five starts, and over his career, he's been excellent at home, pitching to a 3.34 xFIP, 25.4% K rate and 3.4% walk rate in the split.

Kirby should be able to have success versus a Royals offense that is 26th in wOBA versus RHP (.299) and 28th in wOBA over the last 30 days (.297).

Michael Wacha doesn't inspire the same confidence that Kirby does, but he'll also benefit from the offense-suppressing environment as Seattle is 25th in home wOBA (.298). Plus, Wacha has been solid overall this campaign, pitching to a 4.23 SIERA and 10.5% swinging-strike rate.

This game's over/under is set at 7.5 (-122 odds on the under), but with Seattle's bullpen 22nd in xFIP (4.26), I'm opting to play things safer at this alternate line.

In the previous section, I basically laid out a case for Seattle to win the first five innings.

The M's have an edge in the starting-pitching department, and I much prefer the Seattle offense to jump on Wacha than I do KC's lineup to find joy against Kirby. Plus, taking this lets me avoid Seattle's shaky bullpen.

I'm wrapping up this three-leg SGP with Jorge Polanco to record a hit.

Polanco is hitting the ball much better than his .320 wOBA would have you believe. His expected wOBA sits at .354, and his K rate is just 13.4%. Add that K rate to a 6.4% walk rate, and Polanco is a safe bet to put the ball in play.

Polanco is especially raking at home, amassing a .344 wOBA in the split. He's got a knock in 13 of his last 19 games.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +253

