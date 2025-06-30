FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Monday 6/30/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Garrett Crochet ($11,200)

Not many pitchers have been better than Garrett Crochet, who boasts the fifth-best SIERA (2.89) and fifth-highest strikeout rate (31.3%) among qualified hurlers this season. Although the Cincinnati Reds have just the 15th-highest strikeout rate (22.9%) versus southpaws in 2025, Crochet can rack up Ks in any matchup, and Cincy is logging the 10th-worst wOBA (.303), 8th-worst wRC+ (86), 7th-worst ISO (.130), and 8th-highest strikeout rate (23.8%) over the last 14 days.

Zack Wheeler ($11,000)

If Monday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres avoids major weather concerns and plays without many issues, Zack Wheeler becomes a nice pivot off Crochet despite having a worse matchup against the San Diego Padres. Not only does Wheeler possess the second-best SIERA (2.71) and second-best strikeout rate (32.9%) among qualified pitchers, but the Padres are posting the fourth-worst wOBA (.299), ninth-worst wRC+ (93), and third-worst ISO (.124) across the last 30 days of action.

Jacob Lopez ($9,000)

Jacob Lopez has bounced back from a couple of shaky starts in early June to produce 46-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in three consecutive outings. Even though Lopez could overwhelm the Tampa Bay Rays with his 80th-percentile whiff rate (30.0%) and 86th-percentile strikeout rate (28.9%), the Rays have the best wOBA (.375), best wRC+ (145), ninth-best ISO (.182), and ninth-lowest strikeout rate (20.3%) in baseball over the last 14 days.

Chase Burns ($8,800)

Although I have some interest in Lopez due to his strikeout upside, I'd prefer to play Chase Burns in a much more favorable matchup against the Boston Red Sox. After totaling 8 Ks and 30 FDPs in his debut in the majors versus the New York Yankees, Burns will face a Red Sox squad that has the fifth-worst wOBA (.287), fourth-worst wRC+ (77), and second-highest strikeout rate (26.3%) in the league since they traded Rafael Devers on June 15.

Stacks to Target

New York Yankees

Players to Target: Trent Grisham ($3,100), Aaron Judge ($4,900), Cody Bellinger ($3,200), and Giancarlo Stanton ($2,800)

In his first start since March, Max Scherzer struggled in his last outing versus the Cleveland Guardians, finishing with 6 hits, 3 walks, and 3 earned runs allowed in 5.0 innings. Along with Rogers Centre being third in home run park factor this season, Scherzer could be in for a quick exit on Monday against a New York Yankees team that has the third-best wOBA (.339), second-best wRC+ (119), third-highest walk rate (10.1%), and second-best ISO (.197) when taking on right-handed pitching in 2025.

Philadelphia Phillies

Players to Target: Trea Turner ($3,700), Kyle Schwarber ($4,300), Bryce Harper ($3,000), and Nick Castellanos ($2,900)

Although I would like the Phillies a bit more if weather looks better and Bryce Harper makes his return to the lineup, they shouldn't be completely ignored at home against Matt Waldron, who is making his first start in the majors this season. In addition to Waldron tallying a 4.85 xFIP and just a 7.9% swinging strike rate across 5 starts and 22.1 innings at the Triple-A level this year, Waldron was in the 45th percentile in xERA (4.11), 36th percentile in strikeout rate (21.3%), and 31st percentile in groundball rate (39.1%) a season ago.

Baltimore Orioles

Players to Target: Jackson Holliday ($3,100), Ramon Urias ($2,800), Ramon Laureano ($2,900), and Gary Sanchez ($2,700)

While the Baltimore Orioles have burned us quite a bit in DFS this season, they'll be squaring off against Patrick Corbin for the second time in the last week, and they put up five runs on him in the most recent meeting. Aside from Corbin coughing up three-plus earned runs in three straight starts, the Orioles have notched the 9th-best wOBA (.324), 10th-best wRC+ (110), and 7th-best ISO (.183) over the last 30 days.

San Francisco Giants

Players to Target: Heliot Ramos ($3,300), Rafael Devers ($3,800), Mike Yastrzemski ($3,000), and Willy Adames ($3,000)

Despite the San Francisco Giants being an extremely volatile team, they could be a somewhat contrarian option away from Oracle Park ahead of a matchup with Ryne Nelson and a reeling bullpen of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Besides Nelson residing in the 41st percentile in xERA (4.09) and 33rd percentile in barrel rate (9.4%), he'll give way to Arizona's relievers, who have registered the fourth-worst HR/9 (1.70), worst barrel rate (14.7%), and second-worst hard-hit rate (50.9%) in the last 14 days.

