2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Giants at Diamondbacks on Monday 6/30/25

Betting Picks for Giants at Diamondbacks

The under is 3-0 in the Giants' last three contests. Tonight's meeting with Logan Webb and Ryne Nelson on the mound should help that under trend keep up.

Webb has the third-shortest odds to win the National League Cy Young (+1200). That says enough, further backed by Webb's 2.52 ERA, 3.02 xERA, 2.79 SIERA, and 2.41 xFIP. Webb has completed the sixth inning in 9 of his last 10 starts and finished the seventh in 6 of the past 10.

Arizona also ranks 14th and 17th in runs above average against his two most-used pitches (sinker and sweeper). Considering the D-backs have scored the third-most runs this season, Webb's pitch matchup is looking quite favorable.

San Francisco is also on a cold streak by totaling 3.4 runs per game over the previous six games. Ryne Nelson has meh numbers with a 3.71 ERA and 4.00 SIERA. He's improved of recent, touting a 2.62 ERA over his last seven appearances, and Nelson started in six of those appearances.

The Diamondbacks' starter has given up one or fewer earned runs in five of his previous six starts. Nelson heavily leans on a four-seam fastball with a 61.3% usage rate, and he's in luck with the Giants touting the second-fewest runs above average against the tool.

Led by two rolling starters on the rubber, give me the under for tonight's clash.

Webb going over 19.5 outs feels promising. The -106 line carries a 51.5% implied probability compared to Webb finishing the seventh in 60.0% of his last 10 appearances.

His pitch usage and numbers all pass the eye test for another deep start. We can take this a step further, though.

The Diamondbacks have the third-highest SLG and isolated power paired with the fifth-highest home run rate. However, Webb boasts 0.50 home runs allowed per nine innings -- which is in line with last seasons 0.48 mark. He's also in the 85th and 75th percentiles of barrel and hard-hit percentages allowed.

Limiting Arizona's slugging is yet another bullet point for a strong start from Webb.

