NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 9

There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including the Detroit Pistons taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Looking for additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with betting odds for all the important matchups in the article below.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (52.31% win probability)

Cavaliers (52.31% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-4.5)

Cavaliers (-4.5) Total: 211.5

211.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -180, Pistons +152

Cavaliers -180, Pistons +152 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (56.46% win probability)

Thunder (56.46% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-8.5)

Thunder (-8.5) Total: 211.5

211.5 Moneyline: Thunder -370, Lakers +295

Thunder -370, Lakers +295 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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