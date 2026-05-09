Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 9

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the Los Angeles Angels is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Blue Jays vs Angels Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (16-21) vs. Los Angeles Angels (15-23)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and ABTV

Blue Jays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-178) | LAA: (+150)

TOR: (-178) | LAA: (+150) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140)

TOR: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 0.96 ERA vs Jack Kochanowicz (Angels) - 2-1, 3.05 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Trey Yesavage (1-1) to the mound, while Jack Kochanowicz (2-1) will get the nod for the Angels. Yesavage has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Yesavage's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels have gone 3-3-0 against the spread when Kochanowicz starts. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Kochanowicz's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (63.7%)

Blue Jays vs Angels Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +150 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Angels Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +116 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -140.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Blue Jays-Angels on May 9, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 12, or 54.5%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Toronto has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -178 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 19 of 37 chances this season.

The Blue Jays are 15-22-0 against the spread in their 37 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 27 total times this season. They've finished 11-16 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 17 times this season for a 17-20-0 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 19-18-0 record ATS this season (covering 51.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has an OPS of .817, fueled by an OBP of .403 to go with a slugging percentage of .415. He has a .319 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 72nd in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto with 33 hits. He is batting .246 this season and has 13 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 90th in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Okamoto has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .289 with a double, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBIs.

Ernie Clement has 41 hits this season and has a slash line of .281/.305/.390.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Toronto with 32 hits, an OBP of .291 plus a slugging percentage of .405.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has racked up an on-base percentage of .429 and has 34 hits, both team-best numbers for the Angels. He's batting .260 and slugging .550.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 70th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is batting .221 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .335.

His batting average ranks 131st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Jorge Soler is hitting .238 with five doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Nolan Schanuel has nine doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .255.

Blue Jays vs Angels Head to Head

4/22/2026: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/21/2026: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/20/2026: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/6/2025: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/5/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/4/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/8/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/6/2025: 8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2024: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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