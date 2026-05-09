Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 9

Saturday's MLB lineup has lots in store. Among those games is the Atlanta Braves taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and ABTV

SNET and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Trey Yesavage vs. Jack Kochanowicz Records: Blue Jays (16-21), Angels (15-23)

Blue Jays (16-21), Angels (15-23) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Angels Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 63.72%

63.72% Angels Win Probability: 36.28%

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Athletics at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-CA

MASN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Aaron Civale

Shane Baz vs. Aaron Civale Records: Orioles (17-21), Athletics (19-18)

Orioles (17-21), Athletics (19-18) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 50.69%

50.69% Orioles Win Probability: 49.31%

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Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and NATS

MIAM and NATS Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Zack Littell

Janson Junk vs. Zack Littell Records: Marlins (17-21), Nationals (18-20)

Marlins (17-21), Nationals (18-20) Marlins Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 69.45%

69.45% Nationals Win Probability: 30.55%

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Houston Astros at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and CINR and SCHN

Fox Sports 1 and CINR and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Spencer Arrighetti

Chase Burns vs. Spencer Arrighetti Records: Reds (20-19), Astros (16-23)

Reds (20-19), Astros (16-23) Reds Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Astros Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 54.70%

54.70% Astros Win Probability: 45.30%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and RAYS

NESN and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Nick Martínez

Payton Tolle vs. Nick Martínez Records: Red Sox (16-22), Rays (25-12)

Red Sox (16-22), Rays (25-12) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Rays Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 61.43%

61.43% Red Sox Win Probability: 38.57%

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Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and COLR

NBCS-PH and COLR Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Kyle Freeland

Aaron Nola vs. Kyle Freeland Records: Phillies (17-21), Rockies (15-23)

Phillies (17-21), Rockies (15-23) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 69.03%

69.03% Rockies Win Probability: 30.97%

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Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT

CLEG and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Joe Ryan

Tanner Bibee vs. Joe Ryan Records: Guardians (20-19), Twins (16-22)

Guardians (20-19), Twins (16-22) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Twins Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 54.76%

54.76% Guardians Win Probability: 45.24%

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Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and MARQ

RSN and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Edward Cabrera

Jack Leiter vs. Edward Cabrera Records: Rangers (17-20), Cubs (26-12)

Rangers (17-20), Cubs (26-12) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 55.42%

55.42% Rangers Win Probability: 44.58%

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New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and YES

BREW and YES Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Cam Schlittler

Kyle Harrison vs. Cam Schlittler Records: Brewers (19-16), Yankees (26-12)

Brewers (19-16), Yankees (26-12) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 51.12%

51.12% Brewers Win Probability: 48.88%

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Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SEAM

CHSN and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Luis Castillo

Anthony Kay vs. Luis Castillo Records: White Sox (17-20), Mariners (18-20)

White Sox (17-20), Mariners (18-20) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 66.68%

66.68% White Sox Win Probability: 33.32%

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Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and DSN

ROYL and DSN Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Ty Madden

Michael Wacha vs. Ty Madden Records: Royals (17-21), Tigers (18-20)

Royals (17-21), Tigers (18-20) Royals Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 51.10%

51.10% Tigers Win Probability: 48.90%

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New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Clay Holmes

Merrill Kelly vs. Clay Holmes Records: Diamondbacks (17-19), Mets (14-23)

Diamondbacks (17-19), Mets (14-23) Mets Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 52.76%

52.76% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 47.24%

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St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Dustin May

Randy Vasquez vs. Dustin May Records: Padres (22-15), Cardinals (22-15)

Padres (22-15), Cardinals (22-15) Padres Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 57.78%

57.78% Cardinals Win Probability: 42.22%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT

NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Landen Roupp vs. Braxton Ashcraft Records: Giants (14-23), Pirates (21-17)

Giants (14-23), Pirates (21-17) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Giants Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 51.08%

51.08% Pirates Win Probability: 48.92%

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Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BravesVsn

SportsNet LA and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Spencer Strider

Blake Snell vs. Spencer Strider Records: Dodgers (23-14), Braves (26-12)

Dodgers (23-14), Braves (26-12) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Braves Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 55.64%

55.64% Braves Win Probability: 44.36%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.