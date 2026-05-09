Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 9
Saturday's MLB lineup has lots in store. Among those games is the Atlanta Braves taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Jack Kochanowicz
- Records: Blue Jays (16-21), Angels (15-23)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -178
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 63.72%
- Angels Win Probability: 36.28%
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Athletics at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Aaron Civale
- Records: Orioles (17-21), Athletics (19-18)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -130
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 50.69%
- Orioles Win Probability: 49.31%
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Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Zack Littell
- Records: Marlins (17-21), Nationals (18-20)
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: -156
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 69.45%
- Nationals Win Probability: 30.55%
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Houston Astros at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 and CINR and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Burns vs. Spencer Arrighetti
- Records: Reds (20-19), Astros (16-23)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -156
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 54.70%
- Astros Win Probability: 45.30%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Red Sox (16-22), Rays (25-12)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -154
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 61.43%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 38.57%
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Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Kyle Freeland
- Records: Phillies (17-21), Rockies (15-23)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -178
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 69.03%
- Rockies Win Probability: 30.97%
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Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Joe Ryan
- Records: Guardians (20-19), Twins (16-22)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -108
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 54.76%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.24%
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Chicago Cubs at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Edward Cabrera
- Records: Rangers (17-20), Cubs (26-12)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 55.42%
- Rangers Win Probability: 44.58%
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New York Yankees at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison vs. Cam Schlittler
- Records: Brewers (19-16), Yankees (26-12)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -146
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 51.12%
- Brewers Win Probability: 48.88%
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Seattle Mariners at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: White Sox (17-20), Mariners (18-20)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 66.68%
- White Sox Win Probability: 33.32%
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Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Ty Madden
- Records: Royals (17-21), Tigers (18-20)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -130
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 51.10%
- Tigers Win Probability: 48.90%
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New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly vs. Clay Holmes
- Records: Diamondbacks (17-19), Mets (14-23)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -118
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 52.76%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 47.24%
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St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Randy Vasquez vs. Dustin May
- Records: Padres (22-15), Cardinals (22-15)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -144
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 57.78%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 42.22%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Braxton Ashcraft
- Records: Giants (14-23), Pirates (21-17)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -112
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 51.08%
- Pirates Win Probability: 48.92%
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Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Spencer Strider
- Records: Dodgers (23-14), Braves (26-12)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -168
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 55.64%
- Braves Win Probability: 44.36%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.