Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL squads busy on Saturday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12)

Date: Saturday, May 9, 2026

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-188) Flyers (+155) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flyers win (50.8%)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Flyers are -162 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +132.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under

The over/under for the Hurricanes versus Flyers game on May 9 has been set at 5.5, with +118 odds on the over and -144 odds on the under.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Hurricanes, Philadelphia is the underdog at +155, and Carolina is -188 playing on the road.

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