NHL Picks Today: 3 NHL Best Bets, Predictions and Props for Friday 5/8/26

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Sabres Moneyline

Canadiens vs. Sabres Over 5.5 Goals

Ducks +1.5

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

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Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best NHL Betting Picks and Predictions

Canadiens vs. Sabres -- Sabres Moneyline and Over 5.5 Goals

Moneyline Buffalo Sabres May 8 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Buffalo Sabres lead the series 1-0 after a 4-2 Game 1 win. The Sabres’ leading playoff scorers entering this round were Alex Tuch with 4 goals and 3 assists and Tage Thompson with 2 goals and 5 assists, while the Montreal Canadiens' leaders were Lane Hutson with 5 points and Nick Suzuki with 5 assists.

The key Game 1 angle was special teams. Buffalo scored 2 power-play goals on 3 chances, while Montreal went 1-for-2 with the man advantage. Montreal put 28 shots on net, but Buffalo was more efficient, scoring 4 goals on 16 shots.

The Sabres’ regular-season profile also supports them as a favorite. Buffalo finished 50-23-9, ranked 5th in goals per game at 3.45, 10th in goals against per game at 2.93, and had the 4th-ranked penalty kill at 81.9%. That defensive-special teams combination matters against a Montreal team that relies heavily on Suzuki, Caufield and Hutson to generate offense.

Projected Buffalo lines are built around Tuch-Thompson-Krebs, Benson-Norris-Doan, and a deep third line of Zucker-McLeod-Quinn, with Rasmus Dahlin anchoring the top defensive pair and power play. Montreal is expected to lean on Jakub Dobes in net, with Patrik Laine on IR.

Sabres Moneyline

Buffalo is the best straight-up side on the board. The Sabres have home ice, a 1-0 series lead, better team balance, and the more reliable defensive profile.

Their Game 1 win was not just about finishing luck; they won the special-teams battle and got contributions beyond Thompson and Tuch.

Montreal is dangerous enough to be a legit threat, but Buffalo’s depth and penalty kill make the Sabres the cleaner moneyline play.

Over 5.5 Goals

The series opener finished with 6 goals, and the underlying setup still points toward offense.

Montreal generated 28 shots in Game 1, Buffalo converted efficiently, and both teams have enough power-play talent to punish penalties.

This is also a pace-friendly matchup. Montreal has skilled puck movers like Hutson and Suzuki, while Buffalo can attack through Thompson, Tuch, Dahlin and a balanced middle six. At 5.5, the over is appealing.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks -- Ducks +1.5

Puck Line Anaheim Ducks May 9 1:50am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This series is tied 1-1 after the Vegas Golden Knights won Game 1 3-1 and the Anaheim Ducks answered with a 3-1 Game 2 win. Game 3 is tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET in Anaheim.

Anaheim has quietly been the better 5-on-5 team through two games. The Ducks have posted a 57.1% Corsi For rate and 56.1% expected goals rate at 5-on-5, and now they get last change at home. That gives Anaheim more control over matching Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier and Troy Terry away from Vegas’ best defensive looks.

Vegas still has the more experienced top-end group. Daily Faceoff lists the Golden Knights with Ivan Barbashev-Jack Eichel-Pavel Dorofeyev, Brett Howden-Mitch Marner-Mark Stone, and a power play featuring Stone, Marner, Dorofeyev, Eichel and Shea Theodore. Injuries remain a factor, with Jeremy Lauzon out and Alexander Holtz day-to-day.

The offensive regression case is real. These teams have combined for only 8 goals through two games despite generating 12.38 expected goals and 49 high-danger scoring chances. Both goalies have been excellent, with Carter Hart at .951 save percentage and Lukas Dostal at .930, which may be difficult to sustain.

Ducks +1.5

Vegas is favored, but Anaheim +1.5 is the strongest spread angle. The Ducks are home, the series is tied, and they have already shown they can control long stretches at 5-on-5.

The Ducks’ 57.1% Corsi share and 56.1% expected-goals share through two games suggest this has not been a fluky competitive series. Even if Vegas rebounds, this profiles as another tight playoff game.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.