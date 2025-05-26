NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 26

There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Check out our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big games in the NBA today.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (53.37% win probability)

Thunder (53.37% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-3)

Thunder (-3) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Thunder -146, Timberwolves +124

Thunder -146, Timberwolves +124 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

