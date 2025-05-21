NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 21

The Indiana Pacers versus the New York Knicks is one of many strong options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the game predictions for each of the important games today below.

New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Knicks (65.94% win probability)

Knicks (65.94% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-4.5)

Knicks (-4.5) Total: 224

224 Moneyline: Knicks -190, Pacers +160

Knicks -190, Pacers +160 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

