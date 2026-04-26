NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 26

There is a lot to be excited about on today's NBA Playoff schedule, including a Cleveland Cavaliers squaring off against the Toronto Raptors.

Ready to explore the odds for today's NBA action? Let's break down them together.

Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Raptors (51.10% win probability)

Raptors (51.10% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-3.5)

Cavaliers (-3.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -172, Raptors +144

Cavaliers -172, Raptors +144 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Spurs (63.34% win probability)

Spurs (63.34% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-5.5)

Spurs (-5.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Spurs -215, Trail Blazers +180

Spurs -215, Trail Blazers +180 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (62.78% win probability)

Celtics (62.78% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-7.5)

Celtics (-7.5) Total: 213.5

213.5 Moneyline: Celtics -295, 76ers +240

Celtics -295, 76ers +240 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Rockets (67.42% win probability)

Rockets (67.42% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-5)

Rockets (-5) Total: 207.5

207.5 Moneyline: Rockets -184, Lakers +154

Rockets -184, Lakers +154 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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