NBA Player Props Today: 3 Best NBA Playoffs Prop Bets for Saturday 4/18/26

Top NBA Prop Bets Summary

Nikola Jokic Over 51.5 PRA (-108)

Jalen Brunson Over 27.5 Points (-108)

LeBron James Under 42.5 PRA (-120)

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

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Check out the NBA best bets for today's playoff games.

NBA Props for Saturday: Best NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: Nikola Jokic Over 51.5 PRA (-108)

Timberwolves at Nuggets, 3:40 p.m. ET

Nikola Jokic - Pts + Reb + Ast Nikola Jokic Over Apr 18 7:40pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

You can make an argument that Nikola Jokic is the most dominant player in any first-round series this weekend, and the numbers back it up. The three-time MVP averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game this regular season.

Jokic averaged 36 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, so he enjoys the matchup. He shot 65% from the field versus the T-Wolves.

Aaron Gordon, who missed the Denver Nuggets' lone loss to Minnesota this season, is healthy and expected to start, giving Jokic another quality assist option.

All in all, we could be in for a huge Jokic game.

NBA Player Prop Bet: Jalen Brunson Over 27.5 Points (-108)

Hawks at Knicks, 6:10 p.m. ET

Jalen Brunson - Points Jalen Brunson Over Apr 18 10:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Jalen Brunson has been the heartbeat of the New York Knicks all season, averaging 26.0 points per game and ranking among the most clutch guards in the East.

The Knicks finished with the fewest clutch losses in the Eastern Conference, and much of that credit belongs to Brunson's ability to manufacture scoring when games tighten.

New York and the Atlanta Hawks played a tight playoff preview recently, a 108-105 Knicks win in which both teams shortened their rotations and the margin was razor-thin throughout. That game showed Atlanta can compete, but it also showed how relentlessly Brunson operates in high-leverage situations as Brunson finished with 30 points.

Brunson's minutes load increased last playoffs -- from 35.4 in the regular season to 37.8 in the playoffs -- and if something similar happens this postseason, the bump in minutes would only aid his scoring outlook.

NBA Player Prop Bet: LeBron James Under 42.5 PRA (-120)

Rockets at Lakers, 8:40 p.m. ET

LeBron James - Pts + Reb + Ast LeBron James Under Apr 19 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Can LeBron James -- at his age -- still carry the load in the postseason, when scouting reports are dialed in and the intensity ramps up?

We're about to find out.

With Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic out, James is going to have to shoulder a ton of offensive burden for the Los Angeles Lakers. That makes the under a scary recommendation, but it's the side I want to be on.

The Houston Rockets are an excellent defensive team, one that ranked sixth in defensive rating in the regular season, and they have a few capable defenders they can throw at LeBron, including Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr.

If LeBron is going to have a big game in this series, it may be today, before the grind of multiple playoff games accumulates. But I'm expecting the Rockets' top-notch defense to zero in on King James and do everything in their power to slow the 41-year-old. I'm backing them to keep him under 42.5 PRA.

NBA Player Prop Bets FAQ

What are NBA player prop bets?

NBA player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes for individual players during a game — independent of which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many points a star guard scores, whether a big man grabs 10 or more rebounds, or how many assists a point guard dishes out.

What types of NBA player props are available?

FanDuel offers an extensive menu of NBA props. The most common categories include:

Points — over/under on a player's scoring total

Rebounds — over/under on total boards (offensive + defensive)

Assists — over/under on dimes dished

Three-pointers made — over/under on made threes

Points + rebounds + assists (PRA) — combined stat total for those three stats

Double-double or triple-double — yes/no prop on achieving the milestone

How do NBA player prop odds work?

NBA props use the standard American (moneyline) odds format. A negative number indicates how much you must wager to profit $100, while a positive number shows the profit on a $100 bet.

-115 odds — bet $115 to win $100

+115 odds — bet $100 to win $115

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What is a points prop bet in the NBA?

A points prop is a bet on whether a specific player will score over or under a set total. For example, a line might read: LeBron James — Points — Over 24.5 (-110).

Key factors to research before betting points props include the player's recent scoring form, the opposing team's defensive rating and points allowed to their position, pace of play, and how many minutes the player is likely to play.

What is a PRA prop bet for NBA?

PRA stands for Points + Rebounds + Assists — a combined stat prop that totals all three categories into one number. For example, a Nikola Jokic PRA line might be set at 49.5.

PRA props are popular for versatile players because their contributions span multiple statistical categories. They're less volatile than single-stat props since a slow scoring night can be offset by a strong rebounding or passing game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.