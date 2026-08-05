Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 6
Thursday's MLB schedule has a lot in store. Among those contests is the Pittsburgh Pirates playing the Milwaukee Brewers. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and ABTV
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs.
- Records: Orioles (55-58), Angels (43-70)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -168
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 59.64%
- Angels Win Probability: 40.36%
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Athletics at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 12:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Mason Barnett
- Records: Reds (54-58), Athletics (45-68)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -156
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 55.52%
- Athletics Win Probability: 44.48%
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New York Mets at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Nolan McLean
- Records: Guardians (57-57), Mets (48-66)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -110
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 52.94%
- Guardians Win Probability: 47.06%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Braxton Ashcraft
- Records: Brewers (70-43), Pirates (57-58)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -138
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 56.18%
- Pirates Win Probability: 43.82%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Dylan Cease
- Records: Cubs (66-49), Blue Jays (54-61)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 57.46%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.54%
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Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Framber Valdez
- Records: Mariners (55-59), Tigers (55-58)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.89%
- Mariners Win Probability: 48.11%
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Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs.
- Records: Phillies (61-53), Nationals (55-60)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -334
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +270
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 63.07%
- Nationals Win Probability: 36.93%
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Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Red Sox (61-51), White Sox (59-53)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -178
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +150
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 63.63%
- White Sox Win Probability: 36.37%
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Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Janson Junk
- Records: Braves (68-45), Marlins (58-56)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -154
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 54.08%
- Marlins Win Probability: 45.92%
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Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Bailey Ober
- Records: Royals (47-67), Twins (56-58)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -118
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 52.50%
- Twins Win Probability: 47.50%
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San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Kohl Drake vs. Walker Buehler
- Records: Diamondbacks (60-54), Padres (59-55)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 54.22%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.78%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.