Thursday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Aug. 6

Thursday's MLB schedule has a lot in store. Among those contests is the Pittsburgh Pirates playing the Milwaukee Brewers. In the article below, we have predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and ABTV

MASN and ABTV Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs.

Brandon Young vs. Records: Orioles (55-58), Angels (43-70)

Orioles (55-58), Angels (43-70) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Angels Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 59.64%

59.64% Angels Win Probability: 40.36%

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Athletics at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:40 p.m. ET

12:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and NBCS-CA

CINR and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: vs. Mason Barnett

vs. Mason Barnett Records: Reds (54-58), Athletics (45-68)

Reds (54-58), Athletics (45-68) Reds Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 55.52%

55.52% Athletics Win Probability: 44.48%

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New York Mets at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and SNY

CLEG and SNY Probable Pitchers: Foster Griffin vs. Nolan McLean

Foster Griffin vs. Nolan McLean Records: Guardians (57-57), Mets (48-66)

Guardians (57-57), Mets (48-66) Mets Moneyline Odds: -110

-110 Guardians Moneyline Odds: -106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 52.94%

52.94% Guardians Win Probability: 47.06%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SportsNet PT

BREW and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Braxton Ashcraft

Dustin May vs. Braxton Ashcraft Records: Brewers (70-43), Pirates (57-58)

Brewers (70-43), Pirates (57-58) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 56.18%

56.18% Pirates Win Probability: 43.82%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SNET

MARQ and SNET Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Dylan Cease

David Peterson vs. Dylan Cease Records: Cubs (66-49), Blue Jays (54-61)

Cubs (66-49), Blue Jays (54-61) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.46%

57.46% Blue Jays Win Probability: 42.54%

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Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and DSN

SEAM and DSN Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller vs. Framber Valdez

Bryce Miller vs. Framber Valdez Records: Mariners (55-59), Tigers (55-58)

Mariners (55-59), Tigers (55-58) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.89%

51.89% Mariners Win Probability: 48.11%

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Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and NATS

NBCS-PH and NATS Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs.

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Records: Phillies (61-53), Nationals (55-60)

Phillies (61-53), Nationals (55-60) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -334

-334 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +270

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 63.07%

63.07% Nationals Win Probability: 36.93%

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Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and CHSN

NESN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Luis Castillo

Ranger Suarez vs. Luis Castillo Records: Red Sox (61-51), White Sox (59-53)

Red Sox (61-51), White Sox (59-53) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 63.63%

63.63% White Sox Win Probability: 36.37%

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Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and MIAM

BravesVsn and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Janson Junk

Martín Pérez vs. Janson Junk Records: Braves (68-45), Marlins (58-56)

Braves (68-45), Marlins (58-56) Braves Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 54.08%

54.08% Marlins Win Probability: 45.92%

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Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha vs. Bailey Ober

Michael Wacha vs. Bailey Ober Records: Royals (47-67), Twins (56-58)

Royals (47-67), Twins (56-58) Royals Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Twins Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 52.50%

52.50% Twins Win Probability: 47.50%

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San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SDPA

ARID and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Kohl Drake vs. Walker Buehler

Kohl Drake vs. Walker Buehler Records: Diamondbacks (60-54), Padres (59-55)

Diamondbacks (60-54), Padres (59-55) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Padres Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 54.22%

54.22% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 45.78%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.