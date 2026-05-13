NHL Picks Today: 2 NHL Best Bets and Player Props for Wild vs. Avalanche Game 5

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Nathan MacKinnon Over 3.5 Shots

Avalanche -1.5

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Avalanche vs Wild Prediction: NHL Betting Picks and Props

Wild vs. Avalanche Betting Preview

1. Series momentum favors Colorado

Colorado is one win away from advancing after taking a 3-1 series lead. The Avalanche won Game 4 by a 5-2 score, outshooting Minnesota 34-21, while the Wild managed just 2 goals on limited shot volume.

2. Colorado has the stronger season-long profile

The Avalanche finished the regular season 55-16-11, compared to Minnesota’s 46-24-12 record. Colorado also ranked first in the NHL in shots with 2,766, scored 298 goals, and posted an 84.62% penalty kill, giving them the better overall team profile entering Game 5.

3. Lineup edge: Colorado’s top-end talent is driving the market

Colorado’s projected top line is Gabriel Landeskog–Nathan MacKinnon–Martin Necas, with Cale Makar on the top defense pair and top power-play unit. That gives the Avalanche elite shot generation, transition offense and blue-line creation in every high-leverage situation.

4. Minnesota still has dangerous scoring pieces

The Wild are not without upside. Their projected top line is Kirill Kaprizov–Ryan Hartman–Mats Zuccarello, while Matt Boldy works on the second line and top power-play unit. That gives Minnesota enough shooting talent to push back, especially if Colorado takes penalties.

5. Injury context favors Colorado

Minnesota’s blue line remains compromised with Jonas Brodin listed out, while Joel Eriksson Ek is day-to-day. Colorado has its own injury questions, with Sam Malinski and Artturi Lehkonenlisted day-to-day, but the Avalanche’s main drivers — MacKinnon and Makar — remain central to the projected lineup.

6. Betting prediction

Minnesota should play with desperation, but Colorado has the better roster, home ice, stronger shot profile and a clear closeout-game edge.

Wild vs. Avalanche Best Bets

Best Bet #1: Nathan MacKinnon Over 3.5 Shots

In my eyes, this the best player prop on the board. MacKinnon has cleared 3.5 shots in 3 of 4 games this series, has generated 4+ shots in 8 of his last 9 games against Minnesota, and had 8 and 9 shots in the final 2 regular-season meetings against the Wild.

The matchup supports the over. Minnesota allowed heavy shot volume to centers all season, and that problem has carried into this playoff series. With Colorado looking to close the series at home, MacKinnon should again be one of the highest-volume shooters on the ice.

Best Bet #2: Colorado Avalanche -1.5

Colorado has controlled the series, leads 3-1, and returns home after a convincing Game 4 win in which it generated 34 shots and scored 5 goals.

The matchup also favors Colorado’s best players. MacKinnon is averaging 8.3 shot attempts per game in this series, while Makar continues to run the top defensive pair and power-play unit.

The Wild are facing elimination, and that can create an aggressive third-period game script if Minnesota trails late — which increases empty-net potential and puck-line value.

Colorado has already shown it can create separation in this matchup, and I think the Avs will win by multiple goals today.

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.