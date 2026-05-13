Cavaliers vs. Pistons: Prediction, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 5

Top Bets at a Glance

Pistons Moneyline

Cade Cunningham 25+ Points

Under 212.5 Total Points

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets and NBA best bets for today?

Pistons vs Cavs Game 5: SGP, Best Bets, Props and Prediction

Leg 1: Detroit Pistons Moneyline

Moneyline Detroit Pistons May 14 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The home team has prevailed and covered in each of the first four games of this series. Detroit is holding opponents to 99.3 points in six home playoff games — a defensive intensity that has been the defining characteristic of this matchup at Little Caesars Arena. Cleveland is 1-8 straight-up and ATS when failing to score more than 101 points over the entire campaign.

Harden has looked like a much more confident player at home, and his last road showing was his worst game of the playoffs to this point. Cade Cunningham has absolutely excelled at home in these playoffs — we can expect another strong game from the Pistons' leading scorer in what is essentially a must-win game. The Pistons win Game 5 at Little Caesars Arena. This is the SGP anchor.

Leg 2: Cade Cunningham to Score 25+ Points

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Cade Cunningham -184 View more odds in Sportsbook

As we just mentioned, Cunningham has cooked at home in these playoffs. His home/away scoring split in this series tells the whole story: Cunningham is a different player on his own floor, playing with full confidence in his pull-up game and attacking the rack from the jump.

Cunningham is on a tear, averaging 32.2 points over his last five games — a jump of 8.2 from his season average. That run includes his two dominant home performances in this series, where he was the best player on the floor.

In a huge Game 5 at home, Cunningham's usage should be maximized, and I like him to net at least 25 points.

Leg 3: Under 212.5 Total Points

Total Points Under May 14 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As we talked about earlier, Detroit is holding opponents to 99.3 points in six home playoff games. The under hit in six of the Pistons' last nine games as a favorite.

The four series games combined for 225, 210, 232, and 220 total points — an average of 221.75. So the market is expecting this game to be more defensive minded. I agree. With Detroit at home, I think we'll see a low-possession defensive slugfest as the Pistons get back to what they do best.

Add in that Cleveland hasn't been good on the road all playoffs, and I think we have a recipe for the under.

SGP Odds at Publication: +333

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

