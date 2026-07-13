WNBA Picks Today: 3 WNBA Predictions, Best Bets & Player Props for Monday, July 13, 2026

WNBA Best Bets at a Glance

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Best Bets and Predictions Today

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Atlanta Dream

Atlanta enters Monday with a 13-10 record and has been one of the stronger teams in the Eastern Conference, while Los Angeles sits at 10-11 despite picking up a win over Chicago in its last outing. The Dream have been one of the better home teams this season and should be motivated to snap their recent skid.

The Sparks have struggled to string together consistent performances, particularly against teams with winning records. Atlanta's ability to control the paint and generate second-chance opportunities gives it the edge in this matchup, making the Dream a strong play to cover the spread.

Rhyne Howard remains one of the WNBA's most dangerous perimeter shooters and continues to be Atlanta's primary threat from beyond the arc. She's averaging 3.3 made three-pointers per game this season while attempting more than nine threes per contest, giving her plenty of opportunities to reach this milestone.

Los Angeles has struggled to defend opposing guards throughout the season, and Howard's volume makes this prop appealing despite the heavier odds. As long as she gets her usual workload from deep, three made triples is well within reach.

Phoenix Mercury vs. Minnesota Lynx

Minnesota enters Monday with one of the WNBA's best records at 17-6 and has been dominant defensively throughout the season. The Lynx now welcome a Phoenix team that has struggled to an 8-16 record and enters as a sizable underdog.

Minnesota has consistently taken care of business against teams lower in the standings, and its defense should make life difficult for a Mercury offense that has struggled to find consistency. If the Lynx dictate the tempo from the opening tip, they have a strong chance to win by double digits and cover the number.

WNBA Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What does the point spread mean in WNBA betting?

The point spread is a margin set by oddsmakers to level the playing field between two unevenly matched teams. For example, if the Dallas Wings are listed at -7.5, they need to win by 8 or more points for a bet on them to cash. Conversely, a bet on their opponent at +7.5 wins if that team loses by 7 or fewer points — or wins outright.

What is the moneyline?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team wins the game, with no spread involved. Favorites carry a negative number (e.g., -200, meaning you must risk $200 to win $100), while underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +170, meaning a $100 bet returns $170 profit).

How does the over/under (game total) work?

Oddsmakers set a projected combined score for the game, and bettors wager on whether the actual total will go over or under that number. For instance, if the total is set at 154.5 points, an over bet wins if both teams combine for 155 or more points. WNBA totals can swing based on pace of play, rest situations, and injuries, so it's worth tracking those factors before placing a total bet.

What are WNBA player props?

Player props are bets tied to an individual player's statistical performance rather than the game's outcome. Common prop bet markets include points scored, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made, and combinations of those stats.

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Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.