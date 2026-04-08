NBA Player Prop Picks Today: 3 NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

From points to steals and three-pointers, FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA player props are overflowing with possibilities. We're here to help you sift through it all.

Using FanDuel Research's NBA projections as a guide, here are some of today's best NBA player props to target at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Best NBA Player Props for Wednesday: NBA Prop Bets Today

NBA Player Prop Bet: Jalen Duren 10+ Rebounds (-128)

Bucks at Pistons, 7:40 p.m. ET

To Record 10+ Rebounds To Record 10+ Rebounds Jalen Duren -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Why Duren Can Have a Big Night on the Glass

Milwaukee Bucks frontcourt is weakened (injuries / rotation issues)

Duren is an elite rebounder already, averaging 10.6 boards per game.

Game script favors lots of missed shots, which means more rebound chances

One of the cleanest role-based overs on the slate

Hawks at Cavaliers, 7:10 p.m. ET

Evan Mobley - Pts + Reb Evan Mobley Over Apr 8 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why This Prop Can Hit

Consistent production combo prop

Mobley does well vs teams that allow interior scoring

Combo props reduce volatility vs single stats

Thunder at Clippers, 10:10 p.m. ET

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Assists Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over Apr 9 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why SGA Can Rack Up Assists

Los Angeles Clippers may trap or send help at SGA, like a lot of teams do Leads to drive-and-kick opportunities

SGA has at least seven assists in three straight games

Spread is only 6.5, meaning SGA should see his full minutes

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.