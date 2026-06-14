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NBA

NBA MVP Odds 2027: Who Are the NBA MVP Favorites for Next Year?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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NBA MVP Odds 2027: Who Are the NBA MVP Favorites for Next Year?

With the 2026 season finished, it's never too soon to shift our focus to next season.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA odds, here are the current NBA MVP odds for 2026-27.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

2027 NBA MVP Odds

Full NBA MVP odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Regular Season MVP 2026-27
Victor Wembanyama
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Nikola Jokic
Luka Doncic
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jayson Tatum
Anthony Edwards
Cade Cunningham
Jalen Brunson
Jaylen Brown
Donovan Mitchell
Tyrese Maxey
Kawhi Leonard
Tyrese Haliburton
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
Stephen Curry
Cooper Flagg
Devin Booker
LaMelo Ball

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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