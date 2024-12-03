NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Tuesday 12/3/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

76ers at Hornets

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Maxey Tyrese Maxey SG Kelly Oubre Kelly Oubre SF Paul George Paul George PF Caleb Martin* Guerschon Yabusele C Guerschon Yabusele Andre Drummond

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Vasilije Micic Vasilije Micic SG Josh Green Josh Green SF Brandon Miller Brandon Miller PF Tidjane Salaun Tidjane Salaun C Nick Richards* Moussa Diabate

Wizards at Cavaliers

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jordan Poole Jordan Poole SG Malcolm Brogdon Malcolm Brogdon SF Bilal Coulibaly Bilal Coulibaly PF Alexandre Sarr Kyshawn George C Jonas Valanciunas* Alexandre Sarr

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Darius Garland Darius Garland SG Donovan Mitchell Donovan Mitchell SF Isaac Okoro Isaac Okoro PF Evan Mobley Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen Jarrett Allen

Bucks at Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Damian Lillard Damian Lillard SG Andre Jackson Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. SF Taurean Prince Taurean Prince PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Giannis Antetokounmpo C Brook Lopez Brook Lopez

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham* (Q) Jaden Ivey SG Jaden Ivey Malik Beasley SF Tim Hardaway Jr. Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris Tobias Harris C Jalen Duren Jalen Duren

Magic at Knicks

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Suggs Jalen Suggs SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Franz Wagner Franz Wagner PF Wendell Carter Jr. Wendell Carter Jr. C Goga Bitadze Goga Bitadze

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jalen Brunson Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges Mikal Bridges SF Josh Hart Josh Hart PF OG Anunoby OG Anunoby C Karl-Anthony Towns Karl-Anthony Towns

Pacers at Raptors

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyrese Haliburton Tyrese Haliburton SG Andrew Nembhard (Q) Andrew Nembhard SF Bennedict Mathurin Bennedict Mathurin PF Pascal Siakam Pascal Siakam C Myles Turner Myles Turner

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Scottie Barnes Scottie Barnes SG Gradey Dick* (Q) Ja'Kobe Walter SF RJ Barrett RJ Barrett PF Ochai Agbaji Ochai Agbaji C Jakob Poeltl Jakob Poeltl

Jazz at Thunder

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Keyonte George Keyonte George SG Collin Sexton Collin Sexton SF Lauri Markkanen Lauri Markkanen PF John Collins John Collins C Walker Kessler Walker Kessler

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Cason Wallace Cason Wallace SF Luguentz Dort Luguentz Dort PF Jalen Williams Jalen Williams C Isaiah Hartenstein Isaiah Hartenstein

Grizzlies at Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Ja Morant Ja Morant SG Desmond Bane Desmond Bane SF Jaylen Wells Jaylen Wells PF Brandon Clarke Brandon Clarke C Jaren Jackson Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Luka Doncic Luka Doncic SG Kyrie Irving* Jaden Hardy SF Klay Thompson* (Q) Quentin Grimes PF PJ Washington PJ Washington C Dereck Lively* Daniel Gafford

Spurs at Suns

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Chris Paul Chris Paul SG Julian Champagnie Stephon Castle SF Harrison Barnes Julian Champagnie PF Jeremy Sochan* Harrison Barnes C Victor Wembanyama Victor Wembanyama

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyus Jones Tyus Jones SG Devin Booker Devin Booker SF Bradley Beal Bradley Beal PF Kevin Durant (Q) Kevin Durant C Mason Plumlee* Jusuf Nurkic

Warriors at Nuggets

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Stephen Curry Stephen Curry SG Brandin Podziemski* Lindy Waters III SF Andrew Wiggins (Q) Andrew Wiggins PF Jonathan Kuminga* Draymond Green C Trayce Jackson-Davis Trayce Jackson-Davis

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Jamal Murray Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun Christian Braun SF Michael Porter Jr. Michael Porter Jr. PF Aaron Gordon* Peyton Watson C Nikola Jokic Nikola Jokic

Rockets at Kings

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Fred VanVleet Fred VanVleet SG Jalen Green Jalen Green SF Dillon Brooks Dillon Brooks PF Jabari Smith Jabari Smith C Alperen Sengun Alperen Sengun

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Malik Monk Malik Monk SF DeMar DeRozan DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis Domantas Sabonis

Trail Blazers at Clippers

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Anfernee Simons Anfernee Simons SG Shaedon Sharpe Shaedon Sharpe SF Toumani Camara Toumani Camara PF Jerami Grant Jerami Grant C Deandre Ayton Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG James Harden James Harden SG Kris Dunn Kris Dunn SF Norman Powell Norman Powell PF Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. C Ivica Zubac Ivica Zubac

