NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Tuesday 12/3/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
76ers at Hornets
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|Tyrese Maxey
|SG
|Kelly Oubre
|Kelly Oubre
|SF
|Paul George
|Paul George
|PF
|Caleb Martin*
|Guerschon Yabusele
|C
|Guerschon Yabusele
|Andre Drummond
Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Vasilije Micic
|Vasilije Micic
|SG
|Josh Green
|Josh Green
|SF
|Brandon Miller
|Brandon Miller
|PF
|Tidjane Salaun
|Tidjane Salaun
|C
|Nick Richards*
|Moussa Diabate
Wizards at Cavaliers
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Washington Wizards Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jordan Poole
|Jordan Poole
|SG
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Malcolm Brogdon
|SF
|Bilal Coulibaly
|Bilal Coulibaly
|PF
|Alexandre Sarr
|Kyshawn George
|C
|Jonas Valanciunas*
|Alexandre Sarr
Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Darius Garland
|Darius Garland
|SG
|Donovan Mitchell
|Donovan Mitchell
|SF
|Isaac Okoro
|Isaac Okoro
|PF
|Evan Mobley
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Jarrett Allen
|Jarrett Allen
Bucks at Pistons
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Damian Lillard
|Damian Lillard
|SG
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|Andre Jackson Jr.
|SF
|Taurean Prince
|Taurean Prince
|PF
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|C
|Brook Lopez
|Brook Lopez
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham* (Q)
|Jaden Ivey
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Malik Beasley
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Jalen Duren
Magic at Knicks
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Orlando Magic Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Suggs
|Jalen Suggs
|SG
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|SF
|Franz Wagner
|Franz Wagner
|PF
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|C
|Goga Bitadze
|Goga Bitadze
New York Knicks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jalen Brunson
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Mikal Bridges
|Mikal Bridges
|SF
|Josh Hart
|Josh Hart
|PF
|OG Anunoby
|OG Anunoby
|C
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Karl-Anthony Towns
Pacers at Raptors
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Tyrese Haliburton
|SG
|Andrew Nembhard (Q)
|Andrew Nembhard
|SF
|Bennedict Mathurin
|Bennedict Mathurin
|PF
|Pascal Siakam
|Pascal Siakam
|C
|Myles Turner
|Myles Turner
Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Scottie Barnes
|Scottie Barnes
|SG
|Gradey Dick* (Q)
|Ja'Kobe Walter
|SF
|RJ Barrett
|RJ Barrett
|PF
|Ochai Agbaji
|Ochai Agbaji
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Jakob Poeltl
Jazz at Thunder
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Utah Jazz Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Keyonte George
|Keyonte George
|SG
|Collin Sexton
|Collin Sexton
|SF
|Lauri Markkanen
|Lauri Markkanen
|PF
|John Collins
|John Collins
|C
|Walker Kessler
|Walker Kessler
Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|SG
|Cason Wallace
|Cason Wallace
|SF
|Luguentz Dort
|Luguentz Dort
|PF
|Jalen Williams
|Jalen Williams
|C
|Isaiah Hartenstein
|Isaiah Hartenstein
Grizzlies at Mavericks
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Ja Morant
|Ja Morant
|SG
|Desmond Bane
|Desmond Bane
|SF
|Jaylen Wells
|Jaylen Wells
|PF
|Brandon Clarke
|Brandon Clarke
|C
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|Luka Doncic
|SG
|Kyrie Irving*
|Jaden Hardy
|SF
|Klay Thompson* (Q)
|Quentin Grimes
|PF
|PJ Washington
|PJ Washington
|C
|Dereck Lively*
|Daniel Gafford
Spurs at Suns
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Chris Paul
|Chris Paul
|SG
|Julian Champagnie
|Stephon Castle
|SF
|Harrison Barnes
|Julian Champagnie
|PF
|Jeremy Sochan*
|Harrison Barnes
|C
|Victor Wembanyama
|Victor Wembanyama
Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyus Jones
|Tyus Jones
|SG
|Devin Booker
|Devin Booker
|SF
|Bradley Beal
|Bradley Beal
|PF
|Kevin Durant (Q)
|Kevin Durant
|C
|Mason Plumlee*
|Jusuf Nurkic
Warriors at Nuggets
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Stephen Curry
|Stephen Curry
|SG
|Brandin Podziemski*
|Lindy Waters III
|SF
|Andrew Wiggins (Q)
|Andrew Wiggins
|PF
|Jonathan Kuminga*
|Draymond Green
|C
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Jamal Murray
|Jamal Murray
|SG
|Christian Braun
|Christian Braun
|SF
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Michael Porter Jr.
|PF
|Aaron Gordon*
|Peyton Watson
|C
|Nikola Jokic
|Nikola Jokic
Rockets at Kings
Moneyline
Spread Betting
Total Points
Houston Rockets Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Fred VanVleet
|Fred VanVleet
|SG
|Jalen Green
|Jalen Green
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|Dillon Brooks
|PF
|Jabari Smith
|Jabari Smith
|C
|Alperen Sengun
|Alperen Sengun
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Malik Monk
|Malik Monk
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|Keegan Murray
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Domantas Sabonis
Trail Blazers at Clippers
Moneyline
Total Points
Spread Betting
Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Anfernee Simons
|Anfernee Simons
|SG
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Shaedon Sharpe
|SF
|Toumani Camara
|Toumani Camara
|PF
|Jerami Grant
|Jerami Grant
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|James Harden
|James Harden
|SG
|Kris Dunn
|Kris Dunn
|SF
|Norman Powell
|Norman Powell
|PF
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|Derrick Jones Jr.
|C
|Ivica Zubac
|Ivica Zubac
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.