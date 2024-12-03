menu item
NBA

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Tuesday 12/3/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

76ers at Hornets

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Philadelphia 76ers
@
Charlotte Hornets
Dec 4 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Philadelphia 76ers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese MaxeyTyrese Maxey
SGKelly OubreKelly Oubre
SFPaul GeorgePaul George
PFCaleb Martin*Guerschon Yabusele
CGuerschon YabuseleAndre Drummond

Charlotte Hornets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGVasilije MicicVasilije Micic
SGJosh GreenJosh Green
SFBrandon MillerBrandon Miller
PFTidjane SalaunTidjane Salaun
CNick Richards*Moussa Diabate

Wizards at Cavaliers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Washington Wizards
@
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dec 4 12:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Washington Wizards Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJordan PooleJordan Poole
SGMalcolm BrogdonMalcolm Brogdon
SFBilal CoulibalyBilal Coulibaly
PFAlexandre SarrKyshawn George
CJonas Valanciunas*Alexandre Sarr

Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDarius GarlandDarius Garland
SGDonovan MitchellDonovan Mitchell
SFIsaac OkoroIsaac Okoro
PFEvan MobleyEvan Mobley
CJarrett AllenJarrett Allen

Bucks at Pistons

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Milwaukee Bucks
@
Detroit Pistons
Dec 4 12:11am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Milwaukee Bucks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDamian LillardDamian Lillard
SGAndre Jackson Jr.Andre Jackson Jr.
SFTaurean PrinceTaurean Prince
PFGiannis AntetokounmpoGiannis Antetokounmpo
CBrook LopezBrook Lopez

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade Cunningham* (Q)Jaden Ivey
SGJaden IveyMalik Beasley
SFTim Hardaway Jr.Tim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias HarrisTobias Harris
CJalen DurenJalen Duren

Magic at Knicks

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Orlando Magic
@
New York Knicks
Dec 4 12:36am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Orlando Magic Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen SuggsJalen Suggs
SGKentavious Caldwell-PopeKentavious Caldwell-Pope
SFFranz WagnerFranz Wagner
PFWendell Carter Jr.Wendell Carter Jr.
CGoga BitadzeGoga Bitadze

New York Knicks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJalen BrunsonJalen Brunson
SGMikal BridgesMikal Bridges
SFJosh HartJosh Hart
PFOG AnunobyOG Anunoby
CKarl-Anthony TownsKarl-Anthony Towns

Pacers at Raptors

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Indiana Pacers
@
Toronto Raptors
Dec 4 12:42am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Indiana Pacers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyrese HaliburtonTyrese Haliburton
SGAndrew Nembhard (Q)Andrew Nembhard
SFBennedict MathurinBennedict Mathurin
PFPascal SiakamPascal Siakam
CMyles TurnerMyles Turner

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGScottie BarnesScottie Barnes
SGGradey Dick* (Q)Ja'Kobe Walter
SFRJ BarrettRJ Barrett
PFOchai AgbajiOchai Agbaji
CJakob PoeltlJakob Poeltl

Jazz at Thunder

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Utah Jazz
@
Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 4 1:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Utah Jazz Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGKeyonte GeorgeKeyonte George
SGCollin SextonCollin Sexton
SFLauri MarkkanenLauri Markkanen
PFJohn CollinsJohn Collins
CWalker KesslerWalker Kessler

Oklahoma City Thunder Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderShai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGCason WallaceCason Wallace
SFLuguentz DortLuguentz Dort
PFJalen WilliamsJalen Williams
CIsaiah HartensteinIsaiah Hartenstein

Grizzlies at Mavericks

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Memphis Grizzlies
@
Dallas Mavericks
Dec 4 1:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Memphis Grizzlies Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJa MorantJa Morant
SGDesmond BaneDesmond Bane
SFJaylen WellsJaylen Wells
PFBrandon ClarkeBrandon Clarke
CJaren Jackson Jr.Jaren Jackson Jr.

Dallas Mavericks Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGLuka DoncicLuka Doncic
SGKyrie Irving*Jaden Hardy
SFKlay Thompson* (Q)Quentin Grimes
PFPJ WashingtonPJ Washington
CDereck Lively*Daniel Gafford

Spurs at Suns

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

San Antonio Spurs
@
Phoenix Suns
Dec 4 2:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

San Antonio Spurs Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGChris PaulChris Paul
SGJulian ChampagnieStephon Castle
SFHarrison BarnesJulian Champagnie
PFJeremy Sochan*Harrison Barnes
CVictor WembanyamaVictor Wembanyama

Phoenix Suns Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyus JonesTyus Jones
SGDevin BookerDevin Booker
SFBradley BealBradley Beal
PFKevin Durant (Q)Kevin Durant
CMason Plumlee*Jusuf Nurkic

Warriors at Nuggets

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Golden State Warriors
@
Denver Nuggets
Dec 4 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Golden State Warriors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGStephen CurryStephen Curry
SGBrandin Podziemski*Lindy Waters III
SFAndrew Wiggins (Q)Andrew Wiggins
PFJonathan Kuminga*Draymond Green
CTrayce Jackson-DavisTrayce Jackson-Davis

Denver Nuggets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJamal MurrayJamal Murray
SGChristian BraunChristian Braun
SFMichael Porter Jr.Michael Porter Jr.
PFAaron Gordon*Peyton Watson
CNikola JokicNikola Jokic

Rockets at Kings

Moneyline

Spread Betting

Total Points

Houston Rockets
@
Sacramento Kings
Dec 4 3:10am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Houston Rockets Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGFred VanVleetFred VanVleet
SGJalen GreenJalen Green
SFDillon BrooksDillon Brooks
PFJabari SmithJabari Smith
CAlperen SengunAlperen Sengun

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGMalik MonkMalik Monk
SFDeMar DeRozanDeMar DeRozan
PFKeegan MurrayKeegan Murray
CDomantas SabonisDomantas Sabonis

Trail Blazers at Clippers

Moneyline

Total Points

Spread Betting

Portland Trail Blazers
@
LA Clippers
Dec 4 3:40am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Portland Trail Blazers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGAnfernee SimonsAnfernee Simons
SGShaedon SharpeShaedon Sharpe
SFToumani CamaraToumani Camara
PFJerami GrantJerami Grant
CDeandre AytonDeandre Ayton

Los Angeles Clippers Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGJames HardenJames Harden
SGKris DunnKris Dunn
SFNorman PowellNorman Powell
PFDerrick Jones Jr.Derrick Jones Jr.
CIvica ZubacIvica Zubac

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

