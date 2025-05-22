Phillies vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Thursday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Colorado Rockies.

Phillies vs Rockies Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (30-18) vs. Colorado Rockies (8-40)

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Thursday, May 22, 2025 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: COLR and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-200) | COL: (+168)

PHI: (-200) | COL: (+168) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-144) | COL: +1.5 (+120)

PHI: -1.5 (-144) | COL: +1.5 (+120) Total: 11.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 2-0, 5.09 ERA vs German Marquez (Rockies) - 1-6, 8.78 ERA

The Phillies will look to Ranger Suarez (2-0) against the Rockies and German Marquez (1-6). Suarez has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Suarez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have gone 3-6-0 against the spread when Marquez starts. The Rockies have a 2-6 record in Marquez's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (69.8%)

Phillies vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -200 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Rockies Spread

The Phillies are at the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are -144 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +120.

Phillies vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 11.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Rockies contest on May 22, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Phillies vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in 24, or 63.2%, of the 38 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 10 times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 20 of 46 chances this season.

The Phillies are 25-21-0 against the spread in their 46 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies are 7-37 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 15.9% of those games).

Colorado is 4-23 (winning only 14.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

The Rockies have played in 47 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-26-2).

The Rockies are 16-31-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.390) and total hits (45) this season. He's batting .257 batting average while slugging .583.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 79th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Schwarber has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBIs.

Bryce Harper is batting .272 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .381.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Harper takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .579 with three doubles, two walks and seven RBIs.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .764, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .405 this season.

Turner heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .348 with two doubles, two triples and three RBIs.

Bryson Stott has four home runs, 24 RBI and a batting average of .265 this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has an on-base percentage of .337, a slugging percentage of .483, and has 49 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .285).

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Jordan Beck has six doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 12 walks while batting .254. He's slugging .546 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Ryan McMahon is hitting .211 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 29 walks.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .208 with six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Phillies vs Rockies Head to Head

5/20/2025: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/19/2025: 9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/3/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/2/2025: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 3/31/2025: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 5/26/2024: 5-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/25/2024: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/24/2024: 3-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-2 COL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/17/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/16/2024: 5-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

