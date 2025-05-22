Athletics vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Athletics will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Thursday.

Athletics vs Angels Game Info

Athletics (22-27) vs. Los Angeles Angels (22-25)

Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Thursday, May 22, 2025 Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

3:35 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSW

Athletics vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

OAK: (-162) | LAA: (+136) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144)

OAK: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Athletics vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino (Athletics) - 1-4, 4.22 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-1, 3.04 ERA

The probable pitchers are Luis Severino (1-4) for the Athletics and Tyler Anderson (2-1) for the Angels. Severino's team is 5-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Severino's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Anderson starts, the Angels are 6-3-0 against the spread. The Angels have a 6-2 record in Anderson's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Athletics vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (55.4%)

Athletics vs Angels Moneyline

The Athletics vs Angels moneyline has the Athletics as a -162 favorite, while the Angels are a +136 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Angels Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Athletics are +120 to cover, while the Angels are -144 to cover.

Athletics vs Angels Over/Under

Athletics versus Angels, on May 22, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Athletics vs Angels Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those games.

This year, the Athletics have won three of five games when listed as at least -162 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 49 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have an against the spread mark of 24-25-0 in 49 games with a line this season.

The Angels have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (18-21).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, the Angels have a record of 8-8 (50%).

The Angels have combined with their opponents to go over the total 26 times this season for a 26-20-1 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 21-26-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.7% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson leads Sacramento with an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .478. He's batting .341 on the season.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is third in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 51 hits, which leads Sacramento batters this season. He's batting .270 with 20 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among qualifiers, he is 60th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Soderstrom heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two doubles and an RBI.

Shea Langeliers has collected 41 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .463 this season.

Langeliers enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Brent Rooker has been key for Sacramento with 47 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .441.

Rooker heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .167 with three walks and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Nolan Schanuel has a .366 on-base percentage and a .403 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Angels. He's batting .277.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Schanuel enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Taylor Ward is batting .203 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .250.

He is 150th in batting average, 160th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Zach Neto has nine doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while hitting .278.

Logan O'Hoppe leads his team with 38 hits.

Athletics vs Angels Head to Head

5/20/2025: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/19/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/28/2024: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/27/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/25/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/21/2024: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/20/2024: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/19/2024: 13-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/4/2024: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

