Athletics vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22
Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.
The Athletics will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Thursday.
Athletics vs Angels Game Info
- Athletics (22-27) vs. Los Angeles Angels (22-25)
- Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025
- Time: 3:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and FDSW
Athletics vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: OAK: (-162) | LAA: (+136)
- Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144)
- Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Athletics vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Severino (Athletics) - 1-4, 4.22 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-1, 3.04 ERA
The probable pitchers are Luis Severino (1-4) for the Athletics and Tyler Anderson (2-1) for the Angels. Severino's team is 5-5-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Severino's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Anderson starts, the Angels are 6-3-0 against the spread. The Angels have a 6-2 record in Anderson's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Athletics vs Angels Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Athletics win (55.4%)
Athletics vs Angels Moneyline
- The Athletics vs Angels moneyline has the Athletics as a -162 favorite, while the Angels are a +136 underdog on the road.
Athletics vs Angels Spread
- The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Athletics are +120 to cover, while the Angels are -144 to cover.
Athletics vs Angels Over/Under
- Athletics versus Angels, on May 22, has an over/under of 10.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Athletics vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (56.2%) in those games.
- This year, the Athletics have won three of five games when listed as at least -162 or better on the moneyline.
- The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 26 of their 49 games with a total this season.
- The Athletics have an against the spread mark of 24-25-0 in 49 games with a line this season.
- The Angels have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (18-21).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, the Angels have a record of 8-8 (50%).
- The Angels have combined with their opponents to go over the total 26 times this season for a 26-20-1 record against the over/under.
- The Angels have a 21-26-0 record against the spread this season (covering 44.7% of the time).
Athletics Player Leaders
- Jacob Wilson leads Sacramento with an OBP of .381, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .478. He's batting .341 on the season.
- Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is third in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- Tyler Soderstrom has 51 hits, which leads Sacramento batters this season. He's batting .270 with 20 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .329.
- Among qualifiers, he is 60th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.
- Soderstrom heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .190 with two doubles and an RBI.
- Shea Langeliers has collected 41 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .463 this season.
- Langeliers enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
- Brent Rooker has been key for Sacramento with 47 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .441.
- Rooker heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .167 with three walks and an RBI.
Angels Player Leaders
- Nolan Schanuel has a .366 on-base percentage and a .403 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Angels. He's batting .277.
- He ranks 48th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Schanuel enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .400 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.
- Taylor Ward is batting .203 with nine doubles, 13 home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .250.
- He is 150th in batting average, 160th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Zach Neto has nine doubles, seven home runs and seven walks while hitting .278.
- Logan O'Hoppe leads his team with 38 hits.
Athletics vs Angels Head to Head
- 5/20/2025: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 5/19/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/28/2024: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/27/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/26/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/25/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/21/2024: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/20/2024: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 7/19/2024: 13-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 7/4/2024: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
