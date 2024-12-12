NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Thursday 12/12/24

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Pistons at Celtics

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Cade Cunningham Cade Cunningham SG Jaden Ivey Jaden Ivey SF Tim Hardaway Jr. Tim Hardaway Jr. PF Tobias Harris Tobias Harris C Jalen Duren Jalen Duren

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Derrick White Derrick White SG Jrue Holiday Jrue Holiday SF Jaylen Brown Jaylen Brown PF Jayson Tatum (Q) Jayson Tatum C Kristaps Porzingis Kristaps Porzingis

Raptors at Heat

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Davion Mitchell* Scottie Barnes SG Gradey Dick Gradey Dick SF RJ Barrett RJ Barrett PF Ochai Agbaji Ochai Agbaji C Jakob Poeltl Jakob Poeltl

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Tyler Herro Tyler Herro SG Duncan Robinson Duncan Robinson SF Jimmy Butler (Q) Jimmy Butler PF Haywood Highsmith Haywood Highsmith C Bam Adebayo Bam Adebayo

Kings at Pelicans

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG De'Aaron Fox De'Aaron Fox SG Malik Monk Malik Monk SF DeMar DeRozan DeMar DeRozan PF Keegan Murray Keegan Murray C Domantas Sabonis Domantas Sabonis

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position Projected Lineup Prior Lineup PG Dejounte Murray Dejounte Murray SG C.J. McCollum C.J. McCollum SF Herbert Jones Trey Murphy III PF Brandon Boston Jr.* Herbert Jones C Yves Missi Yves Missi

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.