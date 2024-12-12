FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Thursday 12/12/24

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.

While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.

For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page. For the most accurate game predictions, head over to numberFire's NBA predictions here on FanDuel Research.

Today's Projected NBA Lineups

Pistons at Celtics

Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGCade CunninghamCade Cunningham
SGJaden IveyJaden Ivey
SFTim Hardaway Jr.Tim Hardaway Jr.
PFTobias HarrisTobias Harris
CJalen DurenJalen Duren

Boston Celtics Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDerrick WhiteDerrick White
SGJrue HolidayJrue Holiday
SFJaylen BrownJaylen Brown
PFJayson Tatum (Q)Jayson Tatum
CKristaps PorzingisKristaps Porzingis

Raptors at Heat

Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDavion Mitchell*Scottie Barnes
SGGradey DickGradey Dick
SFRJ BarrettRJ Barrett
PFOchai AgbajiOchai Agbaji
CJakob PoeltlJakob Poeltl

Miami Heat Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGTyler HerroTyler Herro
SGDuncan RobinsonDuncan Robinson
SFJimmy Butler (Q)Jimmy Butler
PFHaywood HighsmithHaywood Highsmith
CBam AdebayoBam Adebayo

Kings at Pelicans

Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDe'Aaron FoxDe'Aaron Fox
SGMalik MonkMalik Monk
SFDeMar DeRozanDeMar DeRozan
PFKeegan MurrayKeegan Murray
CDomantas SabonisDomantas Sabonis

New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection

Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
PGDejounte MurrayDejounte Murray
SGC.J. McCollumC.J. McCollum
SFHerbert JonesTrey Murphy III
PFBrandon Boston Jr.*Herbert Jones
CYves MissiYves Missi

