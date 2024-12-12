NBA Lineups for Today's Matchups: Thursday 12/12/24
NBA lineups are always changing based on health and matchups, and being keyed in on each team's starters is important for following the league, building daily fantasy basketball lineups, and studying today's NBA odds.
While lineups aren't confirmed until up to 30 minutes before tipoff, projected lineups (via numberFire) can help us get a grasp on the day of action in advance.
For the most recent lineup projections and confirmed lineups closer to tip-off, check out numberFire's NBA lineups page.
Today's Projected NBA Lineups
Pistons at Celtics
Detroit Pistons Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Cade Cunningham
|Cade Cunningham
|SG
|Jaden Ivey
|Jaden Ivey
|SF
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|PF
|Tobias Harris
|Tobias Harris
|C
|Jalen Duren
|Jalen Duren
Boston Celtics Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Derrick White
|Derrick White
|SG
|Jrue Holiday
|Jrue Holiday
|SF
|Jaylen Brown
|Jaylen Brown
|PF
|Jayson Tatum (Q)
|Jayson Tatum
|C
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Kristaps Porzingis
Raptors at Heat
Toronto Raptors Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Davion Mitchell*
|Scottie Barnes
|SG
|Gradey Dick
|Gradey Dick
|SF
|RJ Barrett
|RJ Barrett
|PF
|Ochai Agbaji
|Ochai Agbaji
|C
|Jakob Poeltl
|Jakob Poeltl
Miami Heat Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Tyler Herro
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Duncan Robinson
|SF
|Jimmy Butler (Q)
|Jimmy Butler
|PF
|Haywood Highsmith
|Haywood Highsmith
|C
|Bam Adebayo
|Bam Adebayo
Kings at Pelicans
Sacramento Kings Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|De'Aaron Fox
|De'Aaron Fox
|SG
|Malik Monk
|Malik Monk
|SF
|DeMar DeRozan
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|Keegan Murray
|Keegan Murray
|C
|Domantas Sabonis
|Domantas Sabonis
New Orleans Pelicans Lineup Projection
Position
Projected Lineup
Prior Lineup
|PG
|Dejounte Murray
|Dejounte Murray
|SG
|C.J. McCollum
|C.J. McCollum
|SF
|Herbert Jones
|Trey Murphy III
|PF
|Brandon Boston Jr.*
|Herbert Jones
|C
|Yves Missi
|Yves Missi
The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.