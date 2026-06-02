NBA Finals Prop Bets: Who Will Hit the Most Three-Pointers in the Knicks vs. Spurs Series?
The 2026 NBA Finals tip off Wednesday in San Antonio, and FanDuel Sportsbook has a loaded series-long prop market ready: who will make the most three-pointers across the entire Knicks vs. Spurs series? With both teams featuring legitimate perimeter threats and a tactical matchup built around three-point shooting, this is one of the sharpest prop categories on the FanDuel board heading into Game 1.
Why This Prop Matters in This Series
Three-point shooting is baked into the DNA of both finalists. New York ranked third in three-point percentage during the regular season and brought seven credible perimeter threats into the postseason. San Antonio has made 12.9 three-pointers per game on 36.5% shooting in the 2026 playoffs — a pace that helped them outlast the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games to reach the Finals.
In three regular-season meetings between these franchises, the Knicks averaged 5.3 more made three-pointers per game than the Spurs. That gap is central to the entire series narrative — and directly shapes which shooter at which FanDuel price is the best value bet.
FanDuel Odds Board: Most Three-Pointers in the Series
|Player
|Team
|FanDuel Odds
|Playoff 3PM/G
|Playoff 3P%
|Devin Vassell
|Spurs
|+250
|2.3
|35%+
|Julian Champagnie
|Spurs
|+270
|2.6
|35%+
|Jalen Brunson
|Knicks
|+280
|Low (ECF slump)
|Struggled
|Mikal Bridges
|Knicks
|+2500
|Consistent vol.
|Solid
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Knicks
|+2000
|3.2 att/g
|48.9%
*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 2, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.
Contender Breakdown: Spurs Shooters
FanDuel's market favorite at +250. Vassell is a career 37.2% three-point shooter who has posted 2.3 made threes per game on heavy volume throughout the Western Conference Finals. His shot creation off the dribble and off-ball movement within the Spurs' system generates reliable catch-and-shoot looks from the corners and wings.
He'll likely draw secondary defensive attention from New York as the Knicks prioritize stopping Wembanyama in the paint — but their elite perimeter defense remains the biggest headwind for every Spurs shooter in this series.
Champagnie is the statistical leader in three-pointers per game (2.6) among all Finals players — yet FanDuel prices him 20 points behind Vassell at +270. That is the clearest value discrepancy on this board. The 24-year-old undrafted forward has been one of the breakout stories of the 2026 playoffs, and his ceiling against this specific opponent is documented: he hit 11 three-pointers in a franchise-record regular-season performance against the Knicks in February, then followed with six threes in Game 7 of the WCF vs. Oklahoma City.
The Spurs' motion offense consistently generates corner three opportunities, and Champagnie is the designated beneficiary in those sets. His 39.3% playoff three-point percentage adds efficiency on top of the volume edge.
Contender Breakdown: Knicks Shooters
Brunson has been the engine of New York's 11-game winning streak, averaging 26.9 points and 6.6 assists per game in the postseason. However, for this specific prop, his three-point shooting hit a wall in the ECF: just 4-of-22 from deep, scaling back to only four and five attempts in the final two games. FanDuel has him at +280 on star power alone, but the three-point specific prop demands deep-ball volume and efficiency that his recent form doesn't support. Castle — who hounded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander across seven WCF games — is expected to be his primary defender.
Towns is shooting 48.9% from three in the 2026 playoffs — the most efficient mark among all Finals contributors. FanDuel's generous +2000 price reflects his modest volume (3.2 attempts per game) rather than his efficiency. The key variable: if the Spurs run the Wemby Zone and New York's game plan involves pulling Wembanyama to the perimeter, Towns' attempt volume rises sharply. At nearly half-court efficiency, even a moderate increase in volume makes this longshot legitimate.
OG Anunoby & Mikal Bridges — Deep Value Fliers
Anunoby has shot 48% from three and averaged 19.7 points per game in these playoffs. Bridges brings iron-man reliability and consistent double-digit scoring with steady three-point volume. Both sit at very long prices on FanDuel, but either could emerge if the Knicks' corner-pull offensive scheme generates an unusual volume of open looks for the wings.
The Wemby Zone vs. New York's Perimeter Attack
The Spurs ran what analysts dubbed the "Wemby Zone" — a modified zone anchored by Wembanyama's length and rim protection — to neutralize Oklahoma City's offense in the WCF. The Knicks, however, are architecturally designed to break zone defenses.
The tactical tension is simple: when Wembanyama commits to rim protection, he physically cannot simultaneously close out on New York's perimeter shooters. In three regular-season meetings, this mismatch produced a +5.3 per-game three-pointer advantage for the Knicks. If the Wemby Zone cracks, Spurs defenders will need to apply aggressive closeouts — which opens driving lanes but reduces clean catch-and-shoot looks for Champagnie and Vassell. This chess match will directly shape three-pointer prop outcomes game by game.
Knicks' Elite 3-Point Defense: The Critical Variable
Champagnie and Vassell shot 35%+ against Chet Holmgren and the Thunder's perimeter defense. They now face Mikal Bridges — who averaged 10+ deflections in the ECF — and OG Anunoby, who is posting 1.6 steals per game. These are arguably the two most versatile wing defenders in basketball.
That headwind is real. But it also may already be priced into the market, which is why Champagnie's volume advantage at a discounted price (+270 vs. Vassell's +250) still represents the sharpest value on the FanDuel board.
Best Bet Recommendation
Champagnie leads all Finals players in three-pointers per game (2.6), has already torched the Knicks from deep this season — including an 11-three franchise record — and is priced 20 points behind Vassell despite superior per-game output. FanDuel's market doesn't fully account for his statistical lead in this specific category. At +270, he's the best value on the board.
If the Wemby Zone breaks down and New York's pull-Wemby-to-the-perimeter scheme takes hold, Towns' 48.9% playoff efficiency from three on rising volume gives this massive price a legitimate path. A small-unit speculative play is justified at FanDuel.
Despite the attractive price for a player of his stature, Brunson's ECF cold stretch (4-of-22 from three) and the expected Castle defensive assignment make +280 poor value for a prop specifically tied to three-point volume.