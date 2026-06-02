NBA Finals 2026 · Player Props · FanDuel Sportsbook NBA Finals Prop Bets: Who Will Hit the Most Three-Pointers in the Knicks vs. Spurs Series?

The 2026 NBA Finals tip off Wednesday in San Antonio, and FanDuel Sportsbook has a loaded series-long prop market ready: who will make the most three-pointers across the entire Knicks vs. Spurs series? With both teams featuring legitimate perimeter threats and a tactical matchup built around three-point shooting, this is one of the sharpest prop categories on the FanDuel board heading into Game 1.

Why This Prop Matters in This Series

Three-point shooting is baked into the DNA of both finalists. New York ranked third in three-point percentage during the regular season and brought seven credible perimeter threats into the postseason. San Antonio has made 12.9 three-pointers per game on 36.5% shooting in the 2026 playoffs — a pace that helped them outlast the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games to reach the Finals.

In three regular-season meetings between these franchises, the Knicks averaged 5.3 more made three-pointers per game than the Spurs. That gap is central to the entire series narrative — and directly shapes which shooter at which FanDuel price is the best value bet.

FanDuel Odds Board: Most Three-Pointers in the Series

Player Team FanDuel Odds Playoff 3PM/G Playoff 3P% Devin Vassell Spurs +250 2.3 35%+ Julian Champagnie Spurs +270 2.6 35%+ Jalen Brunson Knicks +280 Low (ECF slump) Struggled Mikal Bridges Knicks +2500 Consistent vol. Solid Karl-Anthony Towns Knicks +2000 3.2 att/g 48.9%

*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 2, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.

Key market note: FanDuel has Vassell as the slight favorite at +250 despite Champagnie leading all Finals players in three-pointers per game (2.6 vs. 2.3). That 20-point pricing gap is the central value question on this board.

Contender Breakdown: Spurs Shooters

Devin Vassell San Antonio Spurs · Small Forward/Guard +250 FanDuel 3PM/G: 2.3 3P%: 35%+ Career 3P%: 37.2% Attempts/G: 6+ FanDuel's market favorite at +250. Vassell is a career 37.2% three-point shooter who has posted 2.3 made threes per game on heavy volume throughout the Western Conference Finals. His shot creation off the dribble and off-ball movement within the Spurs' system generates reliable catch-and-shoot looks from the corners and wings. He'll likely draw secondary defensive attention from New York as the Knicks prioritize stopping Wembanyama in the paint — but their elite perimeter defense remains the biggest headwind for every Spurs shooter in this series. ✅ Case ForMost well-rounded option — strong efficiency, consistent volume, and reliable usage across all game scenarios including when the Spurs need to protect leads late. ❌ Case AgainstPriced at shorter odds than Champagnie despite lower per-game output. New York's perimeter defense (30.5% opponent 3P%) is the best in the playoffs.

Julian Champagnie San Antonio Spurs · Small Forward +270 FanDuel 3PM/G: 2.6 🔥 (leads Finals) 3P%: 39.3% PPG: 11.3 RPG: 5.8 Champagnie is the statistical leader in three-pointers per game (2.6) among all Finals players — yet FanDuel prices him 20 points behind Vassell at +270. That is the clearest value discrepancy on this board. The 24-year-old undrafted forward has been one of the breakout stories of the 2026 playoffs, and his ceiling against this specific opponent is documented: he hit 11 three-pointers in a franchise-record regular-season performance against the Knicks in February, then followed with six threes in Game 7 of the WCF vs. Oklahoma City. The Spurs' motion offense consistently generates corner three opportunities, and Champagnie is the designated beneficiary in those sets. His 39.3% playoff three-point percentage adds efficiency on top of the volume edge. ✅ Case ForLeads all Finals players in 3PM/G, has proven he can torch the Knicks from deep, and is mispriced relative to Vassell. A genuine market inefficiency at +270 on FanDuel. ❌ Case AgainstNow faces OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges — arguably the two best perimeter defenders in the league. The Knicks' 30.5% opponent 3P% in the playoffs is not a stat to ignore.

Contender Breakdown: Knicks Shooters

Jalen Brunson New York Knicks · Point Guard +280 FanDuel Playoff PPG: 26.9 Playoff APG: 6.6 ECF 3PM: 4/22 ⚠️ Brunson has been the engine of New York's 11-game winning streak, averaging 26.9 points and 6.6 assists per game in the postseason. However, for this specific prop, his three-point shooting hit a wall in the ECF: just 4-of-22 from deep, scaling back to only four and five attempts in the final two games. FanDuel has him at +280 on star power alone, but the three-point specific prop demands deep-ball volume and efficiency that his recent form doesn't support. Castle — who hounded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander across seven WCF games — is expected to be his primary defender. ✅ Case ForIf his three-ball returns to regular-season form, his sheer volume of possessions gives him the raw attempts to dominate this category. ❌ Case Against4-of-22 from three in the ECF is a hard-to-ignore red flag. Castle is an elite on-ball defender built for exactly this assignment.

Karl-Anthony Towns New York Knicks · Center +2000 FanDuel Playoff 3P%: 48.9% 🔥 Attempts/G: 3.2 (low) Towns is shooting 48.9% from three in the 2026 playoffs — the most efficient mark among all Finals contributors. FanDuel's generous +2000 price reflects his modest volume (3.2 attempts per game) rather than his efficiency. The key variable: if the Spurs run the Wemby Zone and New York's game plan involves pulling Wembanyama to the perimeter, Towns' attempt volume rises sharply. At nearly half-court efficiency, even a moderate increase in volume makes this longshot legitimate.

OG Anunoby & Mikal Bridges — Deep Value Fliers

Anunoby has shot 48% from three and averaged 19.7 points per game in these playoffs. Bridges brings iron-man reliability and consistent double-digit scoring with steady three-point volume. Both sit at very long prices on FanDuel, but either could emerge if the Knicks' corner-pull offensive scheme generates an unusual volume of open looks for the wings.

The Wemby Zone vs. New York's Perimeter Attack

The Spurs ran what analysts dubbed the "Wemby Zone" — a modified zone anchored by Wembanyama's length and rim protection — to neutralize Oklahoma City's offense in the WCF. The Knicks, however, are architecturally designed to break zone defenses.

The tactical tension is simple: when Wembanyama commits to rim protection, he physically cannot simultaneously close out on New York's perimeter shooters. In three regular-season meetings, this mismatch produced a +5.3 per-game three-pointer advantage for the Knicks. If the Wemby Zone cracks, Spurs defenders will need to apply aggressive closeouts — which opens driving lanes but reduces clean catch-and-shoot looks for Champagnie and Vassell. This chess match will directly shape three-pointer prop outcomes game by game.

Knicks' Elite 3-Point Defense: The Critical Variable

The Knicks have held opponents to 30.5% from three-point range in the 2026 playoffs — the best mark of any remaining team. This is the single most important number for every shooter on FanDuel's board.

Champagnie and Vassell shot 35%+ against Chet Holmgren and the Thunder's perimeter defense. They now face Mikal Bridges — who averaged 10+ deflections in the ECF — and OG Anunoby, who is posting 1.6 steals per game. These are arguably the two most versatile wing defenders in basketball.

That headwind is real. But it also may already be priced into the market, which is why Champagnie's volume advantage at a discounted price (+270 vs. Vassell's +250) still represents the sharpest value on the FanDuel board.

Best Bet Recommendation

✅ Top Pick · FanDuel Julian Champagnie +270 Champagnie leads all Finals players in three-pointers per game (2.6), has already torched the Knicks from deep this season — including an 11-three franchise record — and is priced 20 points behind Vassell despite superior per-game output. FanDuel's market doesn't fully account for his statistical lead in this specific category. At +270, he's the best value on the board.

🎯 Longshot Value · FanDuel Karl-Anthony Towns +2000 If the Wemby Zone breaks down and New York's pull-Wemby-to-the-perimeter scheme takes hold, Towns' 48.9% playoff efficiency from three on rising volume gives this massive price a legitimate path. A small-unit speculative play is justified at FanDuel.

❌ Fade · FanDuel Jalen Brunson +280 Despite the attractive price for a player of his stature, Brunson's ECF cold stretch (4-of-22 from three) and the expected Castle defensive assignment make +280 poor value for a prop specifically tied to three-point volume.

FAQ

Where can I bet the most three-pointers series prop for the NBA Finals? FanDuel Sportsbook has the full series prop market live ahead of Game 1 on June 3. Visit FanDuel.com or the FanDuel app to place your bet.

When does Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals tip off? Game 1 is Wednesday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, broadcast on ABC.

Who are the series favorites on FanDuel? The San Antonio Spurs are series favorites at -205, with the New York Knicks as underdogs at +164 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How does the "most three-pointers in the series" prop work on FanDuel? The bet settles on whichever player accumulates the most total made three-pointers across all games played in the series, regardless of how many games it lasts. All games count equally from Game 1 through a potential Game 7.

Is Karl-Anthony Towns worth a bet at his FanDuel price? At +2000, Towns is a legitimate longshot worth a small speculative wager if you believe the Spurs' Wemby Zone will collapse and force New York to run a pull-Wemby-to-the-perimeter game plan. His 48.9% efficiency from three in the 2026 postseason is elite — the volume just isn't there yet. A small-unit flier is reasonable.