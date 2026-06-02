Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for June 3

Spurs vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

Wednesday, June 3, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: ABC

The San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks meet to tip off the NBA Finals. The Spurs are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which airs on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET. The over/under for the matchup is 218.5.

Spurs vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -4.5 218.5 -186 +156

Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (63%)

Spurs vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Spurs are 43-34-4 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Knicks are 42-39-1 this year.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over 36 times this season.

The Knicks have eclipsed the over/under 45.1% of the time this season (37 of 82 games with a set point total).

San Antonio owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (19-17-3) than it does in road games (24-17-1).

When it comes to over/unders, the Spurs hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 18 times in 40 opportunities this season (45%). On the road, they have hit the over 18 times in 42 opportunities (42.9%).

This year, New York is 27-13-0 at home against the spread (.675 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-26-1 ATS (.357).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Knicks' games have finished above the over/under at home (47.5%, 19 of 40) compared to away (42.9%, 18 of 42).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 25 points, 3.1 assists and 11.5 rebounds.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.8 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Stephon Castle averages 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.2% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11.1 points, 1.5 assists and 5.8 boards.

Knicks Leaders

Per game, Jalen Brunson gives the Knicks 26 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Knicks are receiving 20.1 points, 11.9 boards and 3 assists per game from Karl-Anthony Towns.

The Knicks receive 14.4 points per game from Mikal Bridges, plus 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Knicks are getting 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from OG Anunoby.

The Knicks are getting 12 points, 7.4 boards and 4.8 assists per game from Josh Hart.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.